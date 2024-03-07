Some players are just meant to play for certain teams. New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu is one of those players.
Mathieu was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He went to high school at St. Augustine in New Orleans, and then went to college in nearby Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. After nine years in the NFL, Mathieu was able to sign a deal with the Saints ahead of the 2022 season. And now, instead of taking his NFL journey elsewhere, Mathieu is opting to stay home and remain in New Orleans for the next two years. Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Football Network was the first to break the news of the deal.
Tyrann Mathieu signed a new deal with the Saints that will keep him here for the next two years, per source
— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 7, 2024
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the terms of the deal are $13 million over the course of those two years.
Mathieu, who will turn 32 years old in May, has been both solid and reliable after multiple injuries plagued him during the first few years of his career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Since 2017, the Honey Badger has only missed two games, and he's played all 17 games each of the last two seasons for the Saints. It's entirely possible that Mathieu's best stop along his decade-long career has been in his home state of Louisiana. In two seasons with the Saints, Mathieu has already set personal bests for tackles (91 tackles in 2022) and interception yardage (122 yards in 2023).
New Orleans is near the very bottom of the league in available cap space, and only have two picks at their disposal in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, so it's possible that re-signing Mathieu will be the Saints marquee move of the 2024 offseason.