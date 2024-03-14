The New Orleans Saints are bolstering their depth at the quarterback position amid the 2024 NFL free agency period. New Orleans lost Jameis Winston to the Cleveland Browns; however, the team has made a move on Chicago Bears QB Nathan Peterman to support Derek Carr.
Saints regain quarterback depth after Jameis Winston move
New Orleans signed Nathan Peterman to compete for their backup quarterback spot, per Nick Underhill. Peterman has a chance to make a great supporting impact after his two-year stint with the Bears.
Peterman started his career with the Buffalo Bills after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Pittsburgh football standout appeared in four games each during his first two seasons with the Bills.
During the 2018-19 season, Peterman threw for a career-high 296 yards in addition to one touchdown. He would go on to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, but he only saw two games of action during his two seasons with the team.
In 2022, Peterman landed on the Chicago Bears to support Justin Fields. He appeared in five total games during his stint in Chicago. Hopefully, he can find a more impactful role on the Saints as he refocuses on competing for the backup QB spot.
Saints look to improve upon a middling 2023-24 season
New Orleans finished the 2023-2024 season at 9-8, which placed them second in the NFC South standings. Unfortunately, the team failed to make the NFL Playoffs. However, there are still positives to look forward to in 2024.
The Saints retain the services of veteran QB Derek Carr and rising third-year wide receiver Chris Olave. Carr boasted top-15 rankings in passing yards and touchdowns in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Olave had a promising second-year campaign. He ranked 17th in receptions and receiving yards.
It will be interesting to see how the Saints bolster the rest of their roster during the 2024 offseason.