Harsha Bhogle, Pakistan host faceoff over Virat Kohli cheating row

Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle became one of the major trends on Twitter on Thursday. This happened after the 61-year-old pundit was drawn into Virat Kohli’s “cheating row” following Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan’s accusations against the talismanic India batter.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter alleged that Team India’s maestro cheated in his team’s five-run loss to the Men in Blue in Adelaide in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

As Nurul Hasan’s allegations against Virat Kohli turned into a full-blown controversy, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter.

In his post on Twitter, Harsha Bhogle sided with Virat Kohli but also took a swipe at the Shakib Al Hasan-led side as he declared that the row was created just to divert attention from their defeat to India.

“So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don’t look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it….when we search for excuses, we don’t grow,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted. Harsha Bhogle further said, “On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn’t, the batters didn’t and we didn’t either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do!”

Harsha Bhogle’s comments, however, didn’t impress Kamran Yousaf, a journalist with Pakistan’s Tribune newspaper, who alleged that the on-field umpires didn’t penalize Virat Kohli because the Indian cricket board controls everything in the sport, including the broadcasters.

Kamran Yousaf said on Twitter, “Because BCCI controls everything including the broadcaster and commentators so certainly they won’t show us the stuff that hurt India!”

Harsha Bhogle immediately hit back at the Pakistani reporter, declaring that he was “delusional” and “myopic” and failed to fully understand the situation despite being presented with facts.

“I can understand ignorance but I am blown by how delusional and myopic you are. Luckily, your players don’t think like you and backed themselves today. Do wake up to a wider world where your performance determines your progress. You owe it to your readers and viewers,” Harsha Bhogle fired back.

Coming back to the Bangladeshi claims of “fake fielding” by Virat Kohli, the incident happened to have taken place in the seventh over the Bangla Tigers’ run chase.

With Bangladesh chasing India’s steep total of 184, Litton Das was going all guns blazing, smashing the opposition’s bowlers all over the park.

In the process, Litton Das struck a shot in the deep and as Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back toward India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, who was fielding at point, feigned to have collected it before taking a shot at the non-striker’s end.

But as nobody noticed the controversial episode, the on-field umpires, Chris Brown and Marais Erasmus, didn’t take any kind of action.

However, the decision of the umpires left Nurul Hasan fuming who subsequently raised the matter in his interaction with the media after the game.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul Hasan said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise.”

Notably, Nurul Hasan’s allegations against Virat Kohli came across as false, per the ICC’s rules.

According to cricket’s global governing body, the umpires can levy a five-run penalty on the opposition team if a player or a group of players are seen making a deliberate attempt to distract, deceive, or obstruct the batter of a batting side.

In Virat Kohli’s case, multiple videos showed that he neither “distracted nor deceived or obstructed” any Bangladeshi batsman.

Meanwhile, legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis also appeared to have taken a subtle jibe at Virat Kohli, saying that the India superstar shouldn’t have intimated the on-field umpires with his gestures.

Waqar Younis added that Virat Kohli’s stature is so big that even the umpires are under pressure when he’s indicating something to them and that’s why he should allow them to do their job.

“Shakib is telling him that ‘you bat, and let umpires do their job’. I think they are discussing, what we were talking about. If you are going to call something and are going to put pressure on the umpire…then of course, he is a big name. Virat Kohli is a big name. He is a massive name in cricket so umpire sometimes come under pressure,” Waqar Younis said in an interaction with A Sports.