Miami Heat star guard Tyler Herro poked fun at the fanbase after the team's win to the Orlando Magic when asked if the team is in the midst of a breakthrough. With the second game of the back-to-back being Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, one day before the NBA Trade Deadline, he said that he's not sure yet since if they lose, “fans are going to think this is the end of the world.”

“I mean, we'll see,” Herro responded when asked if Miami is turning a corner.”We have another one tomorrow and if we lose, the whole organization and fans are going to think this is the end of the world, so we’re going to take it one day at a time and see what happens tomorrow.”

There is no doubt that if the Heat lost to the Spurs who have only won 10 games so far this season, then there definitely would be outrage from the fans even if the season is far from over. Still though, Miami shouldn't just overlook San Antonio especially since they have an all-time great head coach in Gregg Popovich and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Rozier says “it is tough to win every night” as Heat face Spurs

Joining Herro in the starting backcourt is newcomer Terry Rozier who is Miami's one big move before the trade deadline. He said after the win to the Magic Tuesday night that it is “tough to win every night” and they don't look at the “wins or losses on the other team” so they will take on the Spurs with the same preparation as any other team.

“It is tough to win every night so we're not looking at the wins or losses on the other team,” Rozier said. “You know, it's a job to do and we have to come out on top.”

Wednesday night against San Antonio could serve as a “get-right” contest for the Heat as they look to close the four-game home stand off on a great note. However, the final game will be Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics as Miami is 27-24 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.