The win gives Miami the season series win over Orlando.

The Miami Heat got a much-needed win over the Orlando Magic, 121-95, inside the Kaseya Center in the second contest of their four-game home stand Tuesday night. Miami's victory gives the them the 3-1 regular season series win over the Magic as star Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the game to the media to talk about the complete win.

This team has beens searching for that aforementioned “complete” win as of recent where they are exceptional on defense which translates to efficient offense. It happened against the Magic where they held them to under 100 points while just scoring over 120 in what Butler called the “Miami Heat way” of playing basketball to ClutchPoints.

“Yes, definitely,” Butler said when asked if this game played more to their identity. “Taking and making open shots. Not being too unselfish, obviously guarding. Everybody else limited their turnovers except for myself and sharing the basketball. I think that's the Miami Heat way. That's way that we want to win, that's the way we have always won, and that's the way we're going to continue to win.”

Butler's flurry propelling Heat to victory

Butler finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists as he was more used a facilitator in this game, especially playing with the reserves and the second unit. His scoring was down until the final period where the Heat's 21-point lead came down to 10, but the star wasn't having any more of it.

The 34-year old would score eight straight points to bring the lead back up to 18 points with just over six minutes left and it was all over from there. He even admitted after the game that he got “mad that buddy scored” on him which could be in reference to Gary Harris who made a shot before Butler's flurry.

“Yeah, I got mad that buddy scored on me, I'm not even going to stunt,” Butler said. “I'm supposed to be able to stay in front of guys and he scored and took it personal, I did. Got a bucket to myself. Plus I was in a slump in the first so I had to make two threes.”

Erik Spoelstra talks Miami playing to their identity

Spoelstra has been saying ever since the seven-game losing streak that a “breakthrough” is in the horizon for the Heat. While he wouldn't say the team is there now since it is one contest, he said it has been “four games in a row now” where the team has been playing more to their identity.

“That's four games in a row now where we look a lot more consistently and closer to our identity defensively, you know, certainly tonight it helped offensively, we're playing with much more motor and almost nine guys in double figures, but it starts with the defensive activity, the physicality, doing these with force and focus and letting you know some offense feed off of that defense,” Spoelstra said. “While we're working through things right now. We definitely had some transition opportunities off of great defensive stops and we looked fast out there. Which is is good to see and I've seen it turned those into easy baskets go the other way. We have really high respect for Orlando and what they've done so overall that's a quality win against a very good opponent.”

The Heat won't have time to rest as their next game is Wednesday night as it will be the tail-end of the back-to-back as they face rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the 10-win San Antonio Spurs. Miami is now 27-24 on the season which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference, moving ahead of the Magic with the win Tuesday.