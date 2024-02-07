Miami is now 27-24 on the season, putting them seventh in the East.

Tuesday night was a great outing for the Miami Heat as they played a complete game on both sides of the ball propelling them to beat the Orlando Magic to win the regular season series, 3-1. After the game, star Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the game about the former's new look in the Heat's rotation.

Butler has always been known as an all-around player that can be an aggressive scorer, but that can also pass the ball and be a facilitator to the team. He was that and more as with a fully healthy lineup for Miami, Spoelstra opted for Butler to work with the reserves and the second unit more and basically be the point guard for that group.

Butler talking about being a “pass first player” for the Heat

He would end the night with a team-high 23 points while collecting eight rebounds and record eight assists. Normally, Butler would start the game and play half of the period before taking a breather and waiting for the next quarter. This time around, Spoelstra took him out and brought him back in shortly after to work with the reserves as said before. Butler said after the game that “I definitely deem myself a pass first player.”

“I normally play the same way, I definitely deem myself a pass first player,” Butler said. “I love to try to get my teammates involved, helped them to be as successful as they can. Had a few turnovers trying to do that. But at the same time, giving the guys the ball.”

Jimmy Butler talks about being more involved with the reserves and being a facilitator. “I definitely deem myself a pass-first player…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/NiFbaGYLgz — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 7, 2024

This slight change of plans wasn't a spur of the moment decision as Butler revealed to the media that this was talked about and “everybody was ready for it to happen.” In fact, the 34-year old star said that it “looks good” and they will use this plan more often.

“We talked about it. So I think everybody was ready for what was about to happen. I like it,” Butler said. “I think it makes everybody more comfortable. And maybe the ball moves a little bit more with different guys in that lineup . I don't think that's a problem as long as you win. So we did that, looks good, and I bet that is what we're gonna go to from now on.”

Spoelstra talks about having a “full contingent”

Even with 51 games played in the season, Spoelstra is still trying to work through aspects of the team as Miami dealt with major injury issues throughout which hindered definitive plans from being made. He mentioned to the media after the game that Butler was “spearheading” the plan, but it was a collaborative effort from the team in the win to the Magic.

“We have basically have our full contingent right now. While we're we're working through things and trying to have some role definition and get a consistent rotation, which I don't know if that will happen, you know, but in the meantime, we have enough experience at this point in the season that we still can figure out how we can win games and we can do a lot of things defensively and that can generate a lot of good karma for us,” Spoelstra said. “Playing a collaborative game offensively benefits everybody. We're at our best when everybody's a live weapon. And you saw that tonight. Jimmy [Butler] obviously was spearheading a lot of what we're doing. But you know, our backcourt looked fast out there. And, and they present a lot of problems, for the defense, trading advantages with their speed, scale, quickness, and the decision making and then everybody else chipped in.”

Erik Spoelstra talks about having a full healthy lineup and using different rotations. “We had basically our full contingent right now…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/zX1wXRMLbO — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 7, 2024

Butler talks about playing “The Miami Heat way”

The outing for the Heat was a breath of fresh air as they played to their strengths and to their identity, which has been a rarity for the team as of recent as they are coming off of their seven-game losing streak the other week. Butler said to ClutchPoints after the game that they played the “Miami Heat way” of basketball.

“Yes, definitely,” Th 34-year old said when asked if Miami played to their identity. “Taking and making open shots. Not being too unselfish, obviously guarding. Everybody else limited their turnovers except for myself and sharing the basketball. I think that's the Miami Heat way. That's way that we want to win, that's the way we have always won and that's the way we're going to continue to win.”

Asked Jimmy Butler about the win against the Magic and if it’s the closest they’ve played to their identity in a while. “Definitely…that’s the Miami Heat way…that’s the way we want to win…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/QqUku8InFT — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 7, 2024

Spoelstra says Miami has looked closer to their identity as of late

Spoelstra echoed the same during hist press conference after the Heat's win to the Magic where he has been harping time and time again that the aggressive and physical defense will translate to efficiency on offense. Despite not all being wins, he said that it is “four games in a row now” where they looked “closer to our identity.”

“That's four games in a row now where we look a lot more consistently and closer to our identity defensively, you know, certainly tonight it helped offensively, we're playing with much more motor and almost nine guys in double figures, but it starts with the defensive activity, the physicality, doing these with force and focus and letting you know some offense feed off of that defense,” Spoelstra said. “While we're working through things right now. We definitely had some transition opportunities off of great defensive stops and we looked fast out there. Which is is good to see and I've seen it turned those into easy baskets go the other way. We have really high respect for Orlando and what they've done so overall that's a quality win against a very good opponent.”

Erik Spoelstra reacts to the Heat’s 121-95 win over the Orlando Magic: “That’s four games in a row now where we look a lot more consistently and closer to our identity…” #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/RCVVxLdJ9p — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 7, 2024

The head coach for the Heat had said before that a “breakthrough” is on the horizon even during the skid as mentioned before. While he would not commit to that taking place since it is only one game, there is no doubt that it is a step in the right direction.

However, there is no time to rest as their next contest is Wednesday as it is the tail-end of the back-to-back where they will face against the San Antonio Spurs, who have only won 10 games the whole season. Miami is currently 27-24 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference.