The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs are 10-40 this season, and they have lost their last four games. San Antonio has already played the Heat this season, and they lost that game by five points. In the loss, Keldon Johnson had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team. Victor Wembanyama was right behind him with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the game. As a team, the Spurs shot just 46.2 percent from the field. For this game, the Spurs should be at full strength.

The Heat are coming off a game against the Magic Tuesday night. In the win over the Spurs earlier this season, Miami was led by Duncan Robinson and his 26 points. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the win, as well. As a team, the Heat shot just 43.8 percent from the field, but they were able to make 28 of their 30 free throws in the game. On the injury side of things, the Heat do have Robinson and Tyler Herro listed as day-to-day.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Heat Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +280

Miami Heat: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs need to match the Heat on defense. San Antonio is going to have a hard time scoring in this game, so the Spurs need to match the defensive intensity. The good news is the Heat are the fourth-lowest scoring team in the NBA. They just barely hit 110 points per game, and the Spurs need to take advantage of that.

Miami is 6-17 when they score less than 110 points in a game this season. The Spurs need to keep Miami under that number if they want any chance of pulling off the upset. The Spurs, however, have allowed less than 110 points in just 10 games this season. Four of their wins have come from those games, though. If San Antonio can play good defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat play some of the best defense in the NBA. As mentioned, the Heat always find a way to hold their opponents to a low score. In fact, the Heat allow the seventh-fewest points per game in the NBA. Miami should have no problem keeping the Spurs from scoring to much in this game. The Heat are 17-8 when they allow less than 110 points this season. Miami will win this game on the defensive side of the court.

Although the Heat are going to play great defense, they will have a chance to put up a lot of points. The Spurs allow the 120.9 points per game this season, and that is the fifth-most in the NBA. The Heat have already put up 118 points on the Spurs once this season. They should be able to match that in this game. If they do, they will win.

Final Spurs-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are not a good team this season, and the Heat should be able to come away with a win while covering the spread.

Final Spurs-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -8.5 (-108), Under 226