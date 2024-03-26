A recent Helldivers 2 update addressed an in-game issue that certain Arc Weapons and stratagems from freezing the game. Additionally, it mentioned a few more issues that the developer knows about and intends to work on. Overall, the development team continues to polish and refine the game for our fellow Helldivers.
Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.104 Patch Notes
MAJOR ORDER: Helldivers, eliminate the Automatons! pic.twitter.com/HrjKlX6x4j
— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 26, 2024
Fixes:
Game no longer freezes when firing arcs from the following
- Arc Thrower
- Arc Shotgun
- Tesla Tower
Known Issues: These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed:
- Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.
- Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.
- Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.
- Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.
- Exosuits sometimes drop in a damaged or broken state.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.
- Text chat box display obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.
- Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.
Overall, this small update at least should save some Helldivers 2 players some stress from game freezing. However, it seems apparent that developer Arrowhead Game Studios still has some more work to do. The game released in early February, though most major problems seem ironed out by now.
Overall, the biggest change about the Helldivers 2 update makes it safer now to use the Arc weapons like the Shotgun Thrower. Additionally, the Tesla Tower Stratagem should not freeze the game anymore. Overall, these weapons zap foes, slightly slowing them down and dealing decent damage. While not the most powerful, they work pretty well in terms of crowd control.
Therefore, feel free to zap away Terminid or Automaton scum all you want, thanks to the latest patch. Lastly, make sure to check out some of our Helldivers 2 guides, whether you need help finding Scout Striders or the best stratagems. Furthermore, feel free to read our own review of Helldivers 2. We wish you the best of luck in the war effort!
