Arrowhead Game Studios has released Patch 01.000.203 for Helldivers 2, aiming to enhance the gameplay experience by tackling stability issues and bugs that have impacted players since the game's debut.
Since its launch in February, Helldivers 2 has surpassed the expectations of its creators, prompting a series of ongoing updates to refine and improve the game. This latest patch, part of the studio’s commitment to continual enhancement, addresses several significant issues and introduces new content to ensure both new and veteran players find fresh excitement in their gaming sessions.
Helldivers 2 Update Focuses On Stability And Enhances Content
The recent update focuses primarily on improving stability. A notable fix is the resolution of the post-extraction crash that frustrated many players. This fix is expected to make the gaming sessions smoother and more enjoyable, demonstrating Arrowhead's responsiveness to community feedback.
In addition to stability enhancements, Patch 01.000.203 brings a range of miscellaneous fixes. These include the correction of text display errors in the Major orders and the removal of visual glitches that previously marred defense missions. Such improvements are part of Arrowhead's broader effort to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect of the player experience is seamless.
A key feature of this patch is the refinement of the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor. This armor, which was initially marketed with a specific passive ability, had not been performing as intended. With this update, the armor now functions correctly, aligning with player expectations and demonstrating Arrowhead’s commitment to delivering reliable and as-advertised game features.
Arrowhead has also introduced some unexpected elements in this update, including new enemies that have been integrated into the game quietly, without prior announcements. This strategy of surprise additions enhances the exploratory experience of the game, keeping the player community engaged and eager to discover what’s new with each update.
Continuous Engagement And Updates
Moreover, the studio’s engagement with the Helldivers 2 community is a significant aspect of their update strategy. Arrowhead regularly interacts with players through forums and social media, seeking feedback on the game's direction and potential new features. This open line of communication has helped build a strong relationship between the developers and the player base, ensuring that updates are well-received and effectively meet community needs.
The introduction of such updates is not just about fixing issues but also about adding value to the player experience. Arrowhead’s proactive approach in listening to player feedback and implementing changes accordingly has fostered a robust community around Helldivers 2. This relationship is further enriched by teasers of future additions, such as melee weapons, which keep the community buzzing with anticipation.
As Helldivers 2 continues to evolve, the dedication of Arrowhead Game Studios to its improvement ensures the game’s longevity and appeal. With a clear focus on addressing technical issues, enhancing gameplay, and maintaining an active dialogue with its players, Arrowhead is setting a high standard for game development and community engagement.
The ongoing updates, including the latest Patch 01.000.203, are a testament to Arrowhead’s commitment to not only resolving issues but also enhancing the overall player experience. With each update, Helldivers 2 is poised to offer a more refined, enjoyable, and engaging experience, ensuring its place in the hearts and gaming routines of players worldwide.
Helldivers 2 Update 01.000.203 Full List Of Patch Notes
To see the full range of enhancements and fixes introduced in Patch 01.000.203, we invite you to review the detailed patch notes below. These updates reflect Arrowhead Game Studios' commitment to refining Helldivers 2 and enhancing your gaming experience.
Overview
- Fixes to armor passive.
- Various improvements to stability.
Gameplay
- CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.
Fixes
Crash Fixes
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.
- Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.
- Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.
- Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.
- Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.
- Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.
- Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.
- Major orders should now properly display text.
Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.
- Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.
- Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.
Various issues involving friend invites and cross play:
- Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.
- Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Certain weapons like Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.
- Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
