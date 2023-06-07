The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Update added a feature that many have been asking for to be present in Genshin Impact.

You Can Replay Events in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 introduces a lot of new features and updates to the game, but one thing that might have sneaked by in the long list of additions is the “Conventional Memoir.”

The patch notes described the addition as follows:

Adds “Conventional Memoir” page to “Travel Log”. Some past events will be included in “Conventional Memoir”, and Trailblazers can play these events and stories to obtain regular rewards. If Trailblazers have participated in the events before, then the rewards cannot be claimed again.

In-game, the description for Conventional Memoir reads:

Overview Some events have the “Conventional Memoir” icon. When the event finishes, it will be included in Conventional Memoir for Trailblazers to experience the relevant game modes and stories at their own pace.

Event Pre-requisites Trailblazers can unlock events recorded in Conventional Memoir by completing the relevant Trailblaze Missions.

Event Rewards After an event with the Conventional Memoir icon has finished, Trailblazers will no longer be able to obtain time-limited rewards. Please pay attention to the event times and claim your rewards on time~

After the event has been recorded in Conventional Memoir, your progress in the event will be automatically saved and you can experience the event from where you left off.



Considering how HoYoverse has a penchant for developing their games' lore and story in limited-time events, it's understandable that the Genshin Impact community has been clamoring for something like this to be in the game. Once again, Honkai: Star Rail gets a feature that people have been asking for in Genshin Impact.

This is good news for the Genshin Impact community though, as this addition shows that the system is possible and can even be in development for Genshin. This, however, would demand bigger storage space as some Genshin Impact events take place in exclusive areas, like the Golden Apple Archipelago. Honkai: Star Rail does not experience this same dilemma as there haven't been many events yet and the game's nature is not that of an open world, meaning it demands less storage from the get-go.