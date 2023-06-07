Silver Wolf, Luocha, Yukong, a new area, and QoL updates are now live! Check out everything new in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 – Galactic Roaming

New Character – Silver Wolf

“The universe is just another game to this super hacker.”

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum character following the Path of Nihility. She has a unique mechanic to add Type Weaknesses on enemies. When Silver Wolf uses her Skill, there is a chance of adding a Type Weakness on an enemy target. The Weakness Type will be the same as the ATK Type of at least one ally currently in the team.

Her Ultimate can also reduce the DEF of a single enemy target and deal DMG to them.

After every attack, she has a chance of implanting a random Bug on an enemy target, which can reduce the target's ATK, DEF, or SPD.

Read more about Silver Wolf here.

Obtainable through the Contract Zero Character Event Warp.

New Character – Luocha

“A handsome man carrying a giant coffin.”

Luocha is a 5-star Imaginary character following the Path of Abundance. His Skill can restore a massive amount of HP to a designated single ally. When any ally's HP falls to 50% or less, an effect equal to Luocha's Skill will be immediately triggered.

Unleashing Skill or Ultimate will accumulate stacks of Abyss Flower. When Abyss Flower reaches 2 stacks, consume all Abyss Flowers to deploy a Field. While the Field is active, any allies will immediately restore a certain amount of HP when they attack any enemy.

Read more about Luocha here.

Obtainable through the Laic Pursuit Character Event Warp.

New Character – Yukong

“The Head of Xianzhou Luofu's Sky-Faring Commission is gentle, yet seasoned and authoritative.”

Yukong is an Imaginary character following the Path of Harmony. Her Skill can increase the ATK of all allies.

Her Ultimate can buff her Skill's enhancements and increase the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG of all allies, as well as dealing DMG to a single target enemy.

Read more about Yukong here.

Obtainable through the Laic Pursuit Character Event Warp. After the event ends, the 4-star character, Yukong (The Harmony: Imaginary), will become available in Stellar Warp in Version 1.2, but will not be available in Departure Warp. Additionally, upon the Version 1.2 update, Yukong (The Harmony: Imaginary) can be obtained for free once specific conditions are met.

New Area – History and Culture Museum

The Belobog History and Culture Museum, which has a history of more than 600 years, displays many precious exhibits of extraordinary significance to this city.

There are three permanent exhibition areas in the Belobog History and Culture Museum. They are the General Hall, the Industrial Hall, and the History-Culture Hall.

New Light Cones

5-Star Incessant Rain (The Nihility)

Obtainable through the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone event Warp during the event period.

5-Star Echoes of the Coffin (The Abundance)

Obtainable through the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone event Warp during the event period.

4-Star Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (The Nihility)

Obtainable through the Starhunt Game Limited-Time Event.

New Companion Missions

Punklorde Mentality

The network security engineer of the space station thinks there is more behind the invasion of the Legion. You recall what happened to you when you woke up and decide to join him in tracking down the Stellaron Hunter, Silver Wolf…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 1.1 update

Unlock Conditions: Trailblaze Level 21 or higher and after having read specific Messages.

A Knight Stranger

Luocha, the cryptic Outworld traveling merchant, looked so similar to that person… Looks like it's a job for genius detective March 7th!

Start Time: Permanently open after 2023/06/28 12:00 (server time)

Unlock Conditions: Having completed the “Xianzhou Luofu – Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” Trailblaze Mission and read specific Messages.

Evanesce Like the Morning Dew

Bailu has once again escaped from the Alchemy Commission, but it turns out that this “escape” was actually an unexpected “house call”…

Start Time: Permanently open after 2023/06/28 12:00 (server time)

Unlock Conditions: Having completed the “Xianzhou Luofu – Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” Trailblaze Mission and read specific Messages.

Frosty Blade's Trial

To apprehend the escaped Stellaron Hunters, the Seat of Divine Foresight lieutenant, Yanqing, went on a solo hunting trip…

Start Time: Permanently open after 2023/06/28 12:00 (server time)

Unlock Conditions: Having completed the “Xianzhou Luofu – Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” Trailblaze Mission and have interacted with the NPC Diting in Central Starskiff Haven.

New Events

Starhunt Game

The shadow cast by the Legion dissipates, and the Herta Space Station embraces a welcomed renewal. Meanwhile, the hacker from Punklorde silently initiates her next game…

Available to Trailblazers at Trailblaze Level 21 or above after the Version 1.1 update

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities

The renovations at the Belobog History and Culture Museum have been completed, but important exhibits keep getting stolen. To help ensure the museum re-opens successfully, Pela asks for your help…

Available to Trailblazers at Trailblaze Level 21 or above and who has completed the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — Silent Galaxy” after 2023/06/09 10:00(server time).

Gift of Odyssey

Log in every day during the event to obtain check-in rewards. Trailblazers can claim Star Rail Special Pass x10 after checking in for 7 days!

New System Updates

Adds “Information” module to the Character Details screen, where you can check out character introduction, voice, story and more.

Adds character idle action to the Character Details screen.

Adds “Friend Chat” function to v1.1. Please refer to future announcements for its launch date.

Adds “Enemy Navigation” function. Trailblazers can click on desired materials to view the path of the material drops. Click on the corresponding enemies to view their locations.

Adds “Conventional Memoir” page to “Travel Log”. Some past events will be included in “Conventional Memoir”, and Trailblazers can play these events and stories to obtain regular rewards. If Trailblazers have participated in the events before, then the rewards cannot be claimed again.

Adds credit items to the World Shop. These credit items will be available for exchange after all limited items are exchanged. There is no exchange limit for credit items.

Adds event “Lost Trotter”. While Trailblazers are exploring the map or fighting enemies, there's a chance for Warp Trotters to appear in battle. Defeat Warp Trotters to receive extra materials as rewards.

When “Calyx (Golden)” and other material stages are unlocked, prompts will be shown about these new entries being added to the “Interastral Peace Guide — Survival Guide”.

New Mission Updates

Adds an extra piece of text to the Trailblaze Mission screen, showing the stage where the mission is taking place, e.g. “Jarilo-VI”

Adds Daily Missions: “Ghost of the Past”, “Catch Me If You Can”.

Adds some Pom-Pom missions.

Other Updates

Adds some achievements to “Eager for Battle”, “The Memories We Share”, “Vestige of Luminflux”, “Moment of Joy”, and “Fathom the Unfathomable”.

Adds Phonograph songs.

Adds Trailblazer's description to “Data Bank”.

Adds background sound effects to the “Nameless Honor” screen.

Adds button tap sound effects to “Warp” details screen.

Adds some random dialogues with NPC Qingzu.

Adds the types of recommended characters to certain stages.

Adds information of the effects of Energy Regeneration Rate.

Character Adjustments

Adjusts the text tag of Bailu (The Abundance: Lightning)'s Technique from “Support” to “Restore”.

Optimizes Trailblazer (The Destruction: Physical)'s outfit model when using Ultimate.

Optimizes the facial shade of Pela (The Nihility: Ice).

Optimizes the display of Eidolon Fragments for Jing Yuan (The Erudition: Lightning) and Hook (The Destruction: Fire).

Optimizes the ability button effects for Qingque (The Erudition: Quantum)'s Enhanced Basic ATK.

Fixes missing footstep sounds for idle characters in scenes.

Optimizes the timing for a character to interrupt the process of using Basic ATK and Technique during exploration.

Adjusts the text description of Gepard (The Preservation: Ice)'s Eidolon 6, Dan Heng (The Hunt: Wind)'s Eidolon 4 and Sushang (The Hunt: Physical)'s Ultimate from “action is Advanced Forward by 100%” to “immediately takes action”. The adjustment doesn't affect the actual effects.

System Optimizations

The full list of system optimizations and adjustments can be found in the update details.