If there's a will, there's a way. If a player wants to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077, you sure as hell can expect people to find a way to do it. And yes, you actually can. Whether or not it's your first time doing this or if you returned after the release of Phantom Liberty, if you wanted to romance Judy as Male V, you've come to the right place. Here's how to romance Judy as male V in Cyberpunk 2077.

A handful of lovers

CD Projekt Red is no stranger to romance options in their video games. Cyberpunk 2077 is no exception, and fans have kind of already expected romance to be a staple for CDPR's games. But unlike in CDPR's hit series preceding Cyberpunk 2077, this game didn't have a lot of romance options. To add to that, your romance partners are locked behind your character's gender. In a whole new way to portray realism, the characters in this game actually have sexual preferences. So if you're not a member of the fairer gender, then tough luck for you.

One of the most popular of these romance options is Judy Alvarez, a technician who the player meets early on in the story. While the game makes it obvious that Judy isn't interested in dating men. This bummed out a lot of players, as many actually find the heavily-tattooed Mox attractive. Luckily for these players, some modders have arrived at a solution for their problem. In this guide, we will help you install the mods you need to finally romance Judy as male V in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to romance Judy as male V in Cyberpunk 2077

While Judy by default can only be romanced by female player characters, there's a way to make her fall in love to a male V. However, it requires some tinkering with your game's files. This also means that this method is only applicable to PC players. Sorry, console fans, but it's not as if there's many of you out there, anyway. At least not for Cyberpunk 2077.

In any case, do remember that tinkering with your game files always carry the risk of breaking the game. Saves might end up corrupted, or the game might end up unplayable. Keep those in mind and contemplate whether or not romancing Judy as male V is worth all the risk of breaking the game.

Installing the romance Judy mod follows the same method as any of the other mods on our list. For the Romance Judy mod, you'll first have to install the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod (last updated September 28, 2023, as of press time). This mod allows players to access the game's code using console commands.

With Cyber Engine Tweaks installed, open up the console and copy paste the following line:

for i, v in next, {“judy”} do Game.GetQuestsSystem():SetFactStr(v..”_romanceable”, 1) end

then press “Enter”. Simple as that, and Judy's heart is yours to win over, regardless of your gender.

Romancing Judy as male V “not cut content” says CDPR

Surprisingly, romancing Judy doesn't cause the game to act up so much. Judy's voice lines as well as male V's voice lines are complete for the whole quest involving their romance. This means that these lines, although not used in the end, were still recorded. This is pretty much unusual, given that players are allowed to choose which gender they want to play as. For these kinds of games, voice lines are usually recorded for both male and female versions right from the start.

This might make people think that Judy has always been a possible romance option for male V. However, CDPR clarified through a statement that this is not the case. The presence of the male voice lines in the game should not be taken as an indication of cut content. They were simply there to avoid having to re-record lines missed in earlier takes. “It was simply more convenient and easier for our localization team from a production point of view to record all lines with both voices,” says CDPR. “So we could avoid missing something by mistake that would require future recordings,”

According to them, Judy has always been designed to prefer women in terms of romantic relationships.

“Judy was always only a female V romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the start,” says CDPR. “There was no male romance option cut from the game.”

Meanwhile, forcing the interaction as Male V will lead to certain dialogue and even endings to treat Male V as Female V, so as far as breaking the game goes, that's it.

Regardless of CDPR's vision, they can't stop whatever players want to do with the game. If there's a will, there's a way.