Console players who have been curious about the hit game Cyberpunk 2077 can now try the game out for free for a limited time via the free trial that's going live soon.
Let's start with the dates. The Cyberpunk 2077 free trial will launch on March 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM PDT. The free trial will be available until March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM PDT. That gives players three days to try the game out for themselves. The free trial is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The trial is available for free (obviously), and does not require the player to be part of any subscription service. That means that you don't have to be subscribed to PS Plus or the Xbox Game Pass to try the trial out for yourelf.
Of course, there are some caveats. The first, and perhaps the biggest one, is that players will only have five hours of playtime. That means that once players hit the five-hour mark, the trial will end, and will lock for the account used to play it. Even if the player uninstalls the game and reinstalls it, they will still be unable to play the trial again. The only way to play the trial multiple times is if there are multiple user accounts on the console. The problem with this is that save files don't carry over between accounts, so players will not be able to continue their save from a different account.
The free trial also only covers the base Cyberpukn 2077 game. That means that players won't be able to access the Phantom Liberty expansion. Judging from experience, five hours should be enough for players to play the entire opening sequence of the game, ending when the first heist ends. Although players aren't able to play Phantom Liberty, they will still be able to enjoy a good part of the game.
Should players find themselves enamored with the game, and wish to buy it on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, they will be able to carry over their save file from the trial onto the full game. This will allow players to continue on their travels across Night City.
Cyberpunk 2077 Has Definitely Redeemed Itself
Cyberpunk 2077 was perhaps one of the most hyped games back in the day. However, when it came out back in 2020, it was anything but the best. From numerous game-breaking bugs to performance problems on all platforms, Cyberpunk 2077 was so unplayable that not only was it pulled from the PlayStation Store in 2020 (it came back half a year later), but it also faced a lawsuit.
However, much like No Man's Sky, CD Projekt Red was able to improve and update Cyberpunk 2077, slowly fixing the various problems that the game had. That was why when the Phantom Liberty expansion came out back in 2023, it became such a massive hit. The game was basically fixed, and the new story and gameplay that came with the expansion breathed new life into a game that was, at the time, already pretty good. They even won Best Ongoing Game during The Game Awards 2023. If that isn't enough reason to go and try the free trial for yourself, I don't know what is.
That's all the information we have about the Cyberpunk 2077 free trial. Again, the free trial runs from March 28-31, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.