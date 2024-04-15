CD PROJEKT RED and Opera GX recently teamed up to launch the Cyberpunk 2077 browser mod.
Night City Fully Integrated in your Opera GX Browser
Fans of the game now have access to their favorite Night City even outside the game. The Cyberpunk 2077 Browser Mod is Opera GX's first-ever partnership with a video game developer. The fully customizable browser mod is free to download at the GX.store.
Opera GX offers fans multiple ways to express themselves through the new aesthetic changes introduced by the mod. The mod features a live wallpaper of the game's main protagonist V riding his hot rod, the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech. While strolling through the streets of Night City, the live wallpaper will react to the time of day, depending on where you're based.
It's worth noting that Logitech, Razer, Asus, and Corsair users will be able to maximize the browser mod's features. They can access custom themes that sync to their PC's RGB lights. While this isn't a universal feature, everyone else who doesn't have access to these accessories can still enjoy the mod's other features.
These features include Cyberpunk-themed background music matched with browser and keyboard sound effects. To add a cherry on top, the developers created a shader that allows users to experience mild symptoms of Cyberpsychosis.
Opera GX Mods a Reminder of Cyberpunk 2077 Mods at Launch
It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED's most recent open-world RPG, was a disaster at launch back in 2020. What players perceived as a game lacking in content and polish is what led to the community creating mods that enhance gaming experience. Thankfully, CD PROJEKT RED was able to turn things around and transform the game into a masterpiece.
Still, the modding community remained active. Over the years, we've seen multiple mods that have either made the game more fun or hilarious to play. Some of these mods unlocked activities that the developers never meant for players to experience. Meanwhile, some mods change the gameplay experience to add more challenge.
Nexus Mod user ‘DiCrash' created the Survival System mod which gives the game survival elements. Cyberpunk 2077 tried to keep the game realistic by giving V activities like eating, drinking, and sleeping. However, these don't really have any bearing on the game. With the Survival System mod, players face the challenge of keeping their character healthy by introducing energy, hydration, and satiation meters.
Failing to maintain V's health has debilitating repercussions. For example, hunger leads to a significant drop in strength and movement speed. Additionally, not having enough energy through sleep deprivation will affect your character's health regeneration, maximum health, stamina regeneration, and maximum stamina.
Another thing to take note of is that food and drinks will gradually become more expensive as you progress with the mod. Be sure to save up on those eddies, otherwise it's game over for V.
Mods such as these expand the game's replayability and keep the game relevant for longer. Meanwhile, this Opera GX mod extends your Cyberpunk 2077 experience way beyond the borders of your game window. Both mods improve quality of life, chooms.