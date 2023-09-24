The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is almost here. Check out when Phantom Liberty's release date is, the story surrounding it, and the gameplay changes it will bring here.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Release Date: September 25th, 2023

Phantom Liberty is an upcoming spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty becomes available as early as September 25th, 2023, depending on which platform and part of the world you're in. Luckily, CD PROJEKT RED put out this handy infographic that tells you exactly when you can enjoy the expansion. Phantom Liberty will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Players on the West Coast can play on September 25th at 4pm on PC and on the 26th at 12am for consoles. Meanwhile, East Coast players on PC will have it available at 7pm local time, and 12am on the next day for console players.

Pre-ordering this Cyberpunk 2077 expansion grants you in-game access to the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” as soon as it launches.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Story

Phantom Liberty puts players back into the shoes of V, who has to become a government secret agent. It takes place in Dogtown, a “ruined city-within-a-city” ruled by a militia.

The main cast of Phantom Liberty includes Song “Songbird” So Mi and FIA Agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. The two have a history, and V is caught in the middle of it. Infiltrate high-security buildings, take out enemies, and go toe-to-toe against seasoned professionals as you enter the shadowy world of spycraft to save the President of the New United States of America. As with the base game, the actions you make during Phantom Liberty will impact the fate of the characters around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Gameplay

Dogtown will be the main stage of Phantom Liberty, but there are also high-octane gigs and quests with stakes for V to encounter. On top of this, a new skill tree (on top of the newly reworked ones after Update 2.0) will be at your disposal.

Various new and overhauled cyberware, clothing, and weapons will also be exclusive to this expansion.