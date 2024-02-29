In a continuous effort to refine and enhance the gaming experience, CD Projekt Red has launched the latest update for its flagship title, Cyberpunk 2077. The update, labeled Patch 2.12, introduces a suite of fixes and improvements aimed at addressing a range of issues that have been identified by the game's community. Cyberpunk 2077, known for its immersive dystopian world and intricate blend of role-playing and first-person shooter mechanics, has seen its journey from a rocky launch to becoming a testament to CD Projekt Red's commitment to its player base.
Update 2.12 Delivers Key Fixes & Enhancements Across Platforms
Update 2.12 emerges as a crucial update in the game's lifecycle, primarily focusing on enhancing user interface and gameplay across multiple platforms. One of the key areas of improvement is the resolution of key binding issues, a significant concern for players using AZERTY keyboards on PC. This update brings much-needed relief to those affected, ensuring a more seamless and inclusive gaming experience for a broader audience.
Patch 2.12 for #Cyberpunk2077 and #PhantomLiberty is being rolled out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It focuses on main issues experienced by players after Patch 2.11, such as key bindings.
Patch notes: https://t.co/I6fI0CVbQy pic.twitter.com/l8jQ08eIvY
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 29, 2024
Further technical enhancements include the stabilization of game performance by eliminating stuttering that occurred in conjunction with specific game options. In addition, the update addresses the issue of game crashes associated with Razer Chroma devices, marking a significant step towards achieving a more stable gaming environment for players equipped with Razer's gaming peripherals.
Visual fidelity also receives attention in update 2.12, with fixes aimed at correcting overly bright NPC hair appearances in scenarios where Ray Tracing is enabled. This adjustment not only improves the realism and visual appeal of the game but also enhances the overall immersive experience offered by Cyberpunk 2077's richly detailed world.
Update 2.12 Enhances Console Stability, Interface Usability, & Steam Deck Support
For console players, particularly those on Xbox, the update brings much-needed improvements to the loading times and stability of the game, reducing the frequency of crashes and ensuring a smoother gameplay experience. This focus on console performance underscores CD Projekt Red's commitment to providing a consistent and enjoyable experience for players across all platforms.
In addition to these technical fixes, update 2.12 introduces enhancements to the game's interface and usability. Improvements to menu accessibility and the updating of descriptions for quickhacks are among the quality-of-life updates that players can expect. These changes aim to make the game's complex systems more approachable and intuitive for both new and returning players.
A notable mention in the update is the improved support for Steam Deck users. The enhancement of controller cursor visibility on Valve's portable gaming device ensures that players can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077's expansive world with the added convenience and flexibility offered by the Steam Deck.
Cyberpunk 2077’s Evolution Highlights Commitment To Improvement
Despite the advancements made with update 2.12, it is acknowledged that there remain bugs and issues yet to be addressed. However, this update signifies another positive stride towards optimizing Cyberpunk 2077's performance and ironing out the technical challenges that have been part of its journey.
CD Projekt Red's ongoing dedication to refining Cyberpunk 2077 is evident in the consistent release of updates and patches aimed at improving the game's stability, performance, and overall player experience. As Cyberpunk 2077 continues to evolve, the development team remains responsive to the community's feedback, demonstrating a commitment to not only rectify past shortcomings but also to enhance the game's strengths.
Patch 2.12 is now available for players on all platforms, offering a range of improvements and fixes that continue to build upon the ambitious foundation laid by Cyberpunk 2077. As the game moves forward, the commitment of CD Projekt Red to its community and to the quality of its flagship title remains unwavering, promising a brighter future for the residents of Night City.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.12 Patch Notes
As CD Projekt Red rolls out these significant updates with the latest patch, players can anticipate a more refined gaming experience in Cyberpunk 2077. Below is the full list of patch notes, detailing the comprehensive changes and enhancements that have been introduced to improve gameplay, stability, and user interaction.
PC-specific
- It will now be possible to properly rebind the Radioport and dropping bodies to a different key on AZERTY keyboards. Switching quest objectives will now be assigned to the T key on all keyboards.
- Fixed an issue where trying to bind the T key to actions in Exploration & Combat resulted in a “Binding Failed” error.
- Together with Intel we fixed the stuttering issue that occurred while the “Prioritize P-Cores” option was enabled.
- Together with Razer we fixed a crash that occurred when using Razer Chroma enabled devices.
- Fixed an issue where NPC hair could appear extremely bright inside vehicles when Ray Tracing is enabled.
- Fixed a crash that occurred on Steam Deck when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.
Xbox-specific
- Addressed an issue where the game could enter an infinite loading state, hang up or crash on Xbox when using some saves.
All Platforms
- Fixed an issue causing the inability to access the menu, inventory, stash, holocalls and fast travel.
- Updated the description of the Sonic Shock quickhack so that it properly reflects the changes made to its behavior in 2.1.
- Improved visibility of the controller cursor in menus and when using computers or keypads. This change will primarily help Steam Deck users, but will also benefit consoles and PC when using a controller.
- New Dawn Fades – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to open the phone to read the notification from the Automated Delivery System.
- I Can See Clearly Now – Lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster.
- I Walk the Line – Sasquatch's jump attack will now properly register as a hit and deal damage.
- Riders on the Storm- Enemy cars in the chase sequence will now shoot at Panam's van.
- Nocturne Op55N1- Fixed an issue where, after choosing to call Reed, the conversation sometimes wouldn't trigger, blocking progression.
- Sonic Shock will now be properly categorized as a Covert quickhack.
- Fixed instances where groups of immortal enemies could appear across Night City.
- Fixed an issue where some elements on the perk screen wouldn't change after switching to Colorblind Mode.
- BioDyne Berserk will now properly have increased Crit Chance from its Reflexes Attunement.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming