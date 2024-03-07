When WWE 2K24 was announced, the Mattel “Elite” Cody Rhodes action figure was revealed alongside the game as part of the Nightmare Family Pack DLC. Later, we found out that there are other Mattel “Elite” characters in the game that you can unlock. One of these is last year's “Elite” John Cena action figure.
Once unlocked, the “Elite” John Cena action figure can be used in all game modes, from exhibition, online play, MyGM Mode, Universe Mode, and MyFACTION Mode. But how do you exactly unlock the character? Don't worry, we got you covered.
How to Unlock Emerald Mattel “Elite” John Cena MyFACTION Card and Playable Wrestler
Currently, there's only one way to unlock “Elite” John Cena, and it's by entering the Locker Code YOURSTORY2K24 at the MyFACTION mode. For more information on how to enter MyFACTION Locker Codes and what other Locker Codes there are for you to enter for free cards, packs, and VCs, check out our article that updates the MyFACTION Locker Code list every time there's a new code.
Once you enter the Locker Code in MyFACTION, it will give you 7,500 VC to use in the game mode and a pack. Open the pack from the Pack Market and you'll get the “Elite” John Cena card that you can use for the game mode. Since this card is a Persona Card, that means it adds the character to other game modes as well.
Note: YOURSTORY2K24 is only valid until March 31, 2024.
Our article on the MyFACTION Locker Code List also includes all of the currently available and unlockable Persona Cards and details on how to get them.
There's also a Mattel “Elite” Hulk Hogan card found in the game files but it hasn't been released yet. It is speculated that the character will become available through a future locker code.
WWE 2K24 is the best shape WWE 2K has ever been in. You can read our WWE 2K24 review and decide if this game is for you.