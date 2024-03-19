Want to own a piece of Spider-Man history? Now's your chance.
The Black symbiote suit that Tobey Maguire wore in 2007's Spider-Man 3 is currently up for grabs at Heritage Auctions.
Currently, the highest bid is at $18,000. That's pretty high for an outfit, and who knows if it would even fit? (Okay, we get it; you'd probably hang this thing up as a collector's item. But still…)
About Spider-Man 3 suit
The description reads: “Original costume constructed of a black full-body and head mesh jumpsuit, with molded rubberized mesh applique web pattern affixed over head, torso, integral boots and hands. Cast foam latex gray rubber ‘Spider-Man' insignia affixed to the front chest and on the back.”
Some of the suit's features are quite impressive, and they should encourage any fan to pull out their wallet and make a bid.
“Features a dual-flap zipper back closure and a bias label handwritten ‘Black 8,'” it reads. “Included is an endoskeletal fiberglass shell mask, which gives shape to the suit's cowl when stretched over it, with mesh backing detachable mirrored eye lenses, mouth grill screen and fitted soft foam liner cast from the actor's face.”
(https://t.co/KcTuk5E8m8) pic.twitter.com/6L3Hnk5Xgv
— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 17, 2024
And if that's not enough to convince you that this suit is worth every penny, there's more.
“Also includes a stretch black mesh fabric neck to ankle body, tinted gray and strategically placed to accentuate the actor's build when worn under the costume. Mount for display included,” the description adds.
Along with the suit's description, they add a backstory to how it became the way it is.
It says, “Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) Spider-Man suit turns black once it is taken over by an extraterrestrial symbiote that enhances his powers.”
At the time of this writing, there are four days to get your hands on some cinematic history. Spider-Man's black suit will continue to rise in bid amounts, so it'll be interesting to see where it ends up. You can keep tabs on it here.