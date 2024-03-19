Columbia Pictures is celebrating its 100th Anniversary by re-releasing eight live-action Spider-Man in movie theaters, Nerdist reported.
Each of the movies will be shows in cinemas for one night only. Starting on April 15 it's Spider-Mondays until June 3. The screenings will start with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man released in 2002. It's the movie that started Spidey's adventures for Marvel.
We've had three live-action Spider-Men so far: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland. Each of the actor's take on The Webbed One has been different. And it also seemed as if they were in different worlds. Still Earth, but somehow different.
That is, until Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. After that, the movies now seem as if they were interconnected. The multiverse theory proven right. Also, a meme come to life.
And now, all existing eight Spider-Man movies will return to the big screen so fans can watch them one after the other, with the knowledge that they will all connect together in the end.
Unfortunately, the Spider-Verse won't be apart of this togetherness. The animated movies 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will not be in cinemas this summer.
Maybe when the third Spider-Verse movie comes, Sony will also release them in theaters together the way they're doing for the live-action films.
Until then, the Spider-Man movies will be in cinemas starting April 15 with Maguire's 2002 Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2 (April 22) and 2007's Spider-Man 3 (April 29). Next up is Garfield's 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man (May 3) and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (May 13). Then we have Holland's 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming (May 20), 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home (May 27) and rounding out with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home (June 3).