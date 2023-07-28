Dikembe Mutombo established himself as one of the most dominant centers to ever play in the NBA with his emphatic blocked shots and iconic finger wag. In fact, the defensive center finished his NBA career with eight All-Star appearances and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

With a decorated NBA career, have you ever wondered how a NBA Hall of Famer like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dikembe Mutombo's $6.8 million mansion in Atlanta.

Mutombo had some of his best years in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the four-time Defensive Player of the Year picked up a luxurious mansion in the city.

However, fast forward to 2022, Mutombo received the unfortunate news of being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Just months later, he decided to sell his Atlanta mansion. Mutombo listed the property in the market with an asking price of $6.8 million.

Here are some photos of Dikembe Mutombo's $6.8 million mansion in Atlanta.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2001, Mutombo's mansion sits on 2 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 13,000 square feet of living space. It includes 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The Atlanta mansion features a distinct staircase, tall ceilings fit for Mutombo's 7-foot-2 frame, a spacious living room, a sizable kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a good-sized library, a fitness gym, a movie theater, a sauna, an elevator, a game room with a pool table with a wet bar, a personal salon, a couple of laundry facilities, and a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and a fireplace.

Given the mansion's size, it isn't a surprise there are plenty of amenities. However the amenities don't stop there. The property's backyard features a swimming pool, a kitchen, a children's playground, and, of course, a basketball court.

Although Mutombo will no longer own this Atlanta mansion, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year is fortunately beginning his treatment for his diagnosed brain tumor.

Mutombo is a Hall of Famer who has accomplished a lot in the NBA. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he also was paid highly during his playing days. With lucrative NBA paychecks, Mutombo can certainly afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Mutombo has a net worth of around $75 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dikembe Mutombo's $6.8 million mansion in Atlanta.