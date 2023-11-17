Draymond Green is once again in the news for being dirty, but who are the dirtiest players in NBA history?

There are a number of ways to help your team win in basketball. Usually, this is by being a talented scorer, being a high-level defender, or any other number of ways and skillsets to help ensure victory with genuine basketball moves. A number of NBA players throughout history, though, have taken a different approach to helping their team win. These players do little things, and sometimes even dirty things to get a leg up on their opponents. Sometimes, there is intent behind being dirty, and for some players, it comes naturally. Regardless, there have been a number of dirty players throughout the league's history.

Draymond Green once again had an incident that some would consider dirty. Green was ejected from the Nov. 14, 2023, game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he pulled Rudy Gobert out of a scuffle via headlock. It wasn't Green's dirtiest play, but it definitely wasn't a basketball play. On top of that, Green has committed so many dirty plays throughout his career that you cannot for sure cross off the possibility that it was, in fact, intended to be dirty. Regardless, the incident caused Green to be suspended for five games.

The incident reminded us of Green's history of dirtiness, and it also sparked us here at ClutchPoints to look at and rank the 15 dirtiest players in the history of the NBA. That list is as follows.

15. Morris twins

Both Marcus and Markieff Morris are known dirty players, so we put them both in the final spot of the dirtiest players in NBA history rankings. When Marcus Morris bounced the ball off of Justin Anderson's head, that was one of the most blatant moments of disrespect and dirtiness that the league has ever seen. Markieff has a handful of dirty moments, too. The most recent and most well-known moment was when he blindside hit Nikola Jokic on the side, leading to a Jokic retaliation and Markieff injury.

14. Rick Mahorn

You will notice a common theme on this list of Detroit Pistons players from the late '80s to early '90s being on here. The Bad Boy Pistons were the dirtiest team in NBA history, and that was also a big reason why they were successful. Isiah Thomas was the leader of that team, and Rick Mahorn was one of his goons. Mahorn was an enforcer who wouldn't let you get clean shots up at the rim. He would take you out and inflict pain while doing it. The “Jordan Rules” are a perfect example of this.

13. Chris Paul

Chris Paul is the ultimate irritant. While he isn't big enough to inflict tons of pain like some famous dirty big men on this list, he finds little ways to be dirty. Paul will grab jerseys and limbs and create subtle fouls when the referee isn't looking. He is the ultimate under-the-radar dirty player, and he is great at getting away with it.

12. Karl Malone

Karl Malone was so big and so strong that he often times didn't feel it when he was illegally hitting his opponents. Going into the paint for a rebound was always a bad idea when you were facing The Mailman, and opponents of the Utah Jazz always walked away with a few extra bumps and bruises.

11. Dennis Rodman

Another player from the Bad Boy Pistons, Dennis Rodman, didn't win with skill. Rodman was the ultimate hustle player, and most of his success came because he would do whatever he could to help his team. This was usually in the form of putting his body on the line and playing stifling defense, but if it meant being dirty, he would do it. Scottie Pippen was hesitant to play with Rodman because he hated how dirty he was on the Pistons.

10. Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen's reputation as a dirty player came long before he was in the NBA, and even though his dirtiness at Duke doesn't count on this list, he still managed to become one of the dirtiest players in the NBA. Allen is most known for tripping his opponents. Allen has tuned down his dirty play in recent seasons, but he still has a few dirty plays as of recent. Last year, he hit Gary Trent Jr. in the groin on a jump shot. He also took an airborne Alex Caruso out of the sky by grabbing his arms mid-air the year prior. As one of the most hated players ever, it makes sense that Grayson Allen is also one of the dirtiest players ever.

Grayson Allen addresses his reputation of being a dirty player, saying most of it comes from his time at Duke and being immature. Made note of incident last season. Allen has been in this situation before in addressing subject, but he takes pride in being competitive. #Suns pic.twitter.com/aQZVnn42Og — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 2, 2023

9. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett played the game with passion, but some would claim he took things too far and was even a bully. He was both physically and verbally abusive towards his opponents. Garnett was a tough guy who intimidated his opponents. While this often came in the form of trash talk and physical play, Garnett also had his fair share of dirty plays.

8. Ron Artest

Dirty might not be the right word to describe Ron Artest's actions at the Malice at the Palace, but “clean” is definitely not the right word to use. Regardless of his actions in the NBA's most despicable incident, Ron Artest – also known as Metta World Peace – was a notoriously dirty player. Artest was a hard fouler. He also nearly took James Harden's head off with a violent elbow for no reason.

7. Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace has the most ejections in NBA history and the third most technical fouls in NBA history, and for good reason. Wallace would commit egregious fouls on one end but complain about not getting calls his way on the other. Wallace wasn't very subtle about his dirty play nor his hatred of the referees either, and that is why he was maybe public enemy number one for the zebras his whole career.

6. Charles Oakley

Back in the '80s, all teams had an enforcer, a player who didn't contribute much in the scoring department but one who would terrorize opponents and ensure his star teammates didn't receive that same treatment from opposing enforcers. Charles Oakley was one of the most notorious enforcers. Oakley was not afraid to mix it up and get into scuffles on a regular basis. Oakley's lack of skill made him resort to being one of the most physically imposing players ever but also one of the dirtiest NBA players ever.

5. Zaza Pachulia

Pachulia rose to fame as a dirty player during the early days of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. During the path to reaching championship success, Pachulia landed under Kawhi Leonard's ankles, jumped on top of Russell Westbrook, and stiff-armed Luke Babbitt. Pachulia was good at acting like he was unintentional, but he had enough offenses that it seems obvious that he was, in fact, a dirty player. Pachulia was known for diving for loose balls and conveniently landing on opposing players in the process as well.

4. Bruce Bowen

Bruce Bowen's antics and play style could be described as malicious. He seemingly intended to hurt opponents, exemplified by how he would often intentionally land under the feet of jump shooters.

If you didn't watch Dikembe Mutombo play, you might be surprised he ranks so high on this list. Mutombo had the persona of a friendly giant, and that would make one think he wouldn't hurt a fly. However, it was quite the opposite, as Mutombo was one of, if not the most violent player in NBA history. He wasn't as blatant as the guys ahead of him on this list, but Mutombo still had no regard for other player's safety. When it came to being dirty, Mutombo was most known for throwing elbows. He injured at least 25 players during his career.

2. Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer didn't block shots; he blocked humans. If you went up for a layup, Bill Laimbeer was going to take you out. The Pistons had enough big man depth that fouling out wasn't a concern for the center. Giving up no easy buckets was a moto that Laimbeer lived by, and he made his opponents earn it from the free throw line. Laimbeer got in a number of fights, including a massive brawl that saw Laimbeer throw the first punch at Brad Daughtery.

1. Draymond Green

Draymond Green's most recent incident was only one of many times he has been a dirty player. Part of the reason for his suspension was the fact that he is a repeat offender of committing excessive and over the top actions. His signature move is the groin kick, but he has committed a number of other dirty plays, too. Green has also stepped on players, and he often commits hard fouls. Green will be the first to tell you that he isn't a dirty player, but the proof is in the pudding. Twitter (X) has even joked recently that Green's entire highlight reel doesn't feature any scoring plays and is instead just moments of him being dirty. Draymond Green has established himself as the dirtiest player of all NBA players.