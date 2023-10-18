JaVale McGee has made a reputation for being a fixture in the Shaqtin' a Fool highlight reel. However, people often overlook that McGee is also an athletic 7-footer with three NBA championships to his name. For the 2023-24 season, McGee signed with the Sacramento Kings.

Given McGee's polarizing popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features JaVale McGee's $2.49 million former mansion in Los Angeles.

Back in 2015, McGee was suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks. However, the three-time NBA champion also fancied a home in Encino, a neighborhood of L.A. Around the same time he joined the Mavs, McGee shelled out $2.4 million for a property in Los Angeles which was owned by hit singer Marc Anthony.

Curiously in 2019, when he already joined the Lakers, the 7-foot center opted to sell the same Encino mansion. McGee listed the property with an asking price of $3 million. He eventually settled to sell it for $2.49 million.

Here are some photos of JaVale McGee's $2.49 million former mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

McGee's former mansion encompasses 6,263 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It contains several main features in the interior. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining room, a home cinema, a yoga studio, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath. Aside from the main home, a separate bar also sits atop the property.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also boasts a good amount of outdoor space. The backyard features several outdoor sitting areas, a swimming pool with a spa, and concrete walkways.

McGee has carved out a lengthy NBA career, having played for several teams. With three NBA championships to his name, it isn't surprising that the comedic yet athletic 7-footer can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Apart from his NBA career, McGee also has his own YouTube channel that already accumulated over 650K subscribers. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, McGee has a net worth of around $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on JaVale McGee's $2.49 million former mansion in Los Angeles.