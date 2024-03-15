Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is amazing the masses with her limitless range and excellent skill set, to the point where she is becoming a talking point in all sorts of circles. Her popularity is extending into the NBA world, as many stars take note of her greatness. Damian Lillard is being especially complimentary of the 2023 AP Player of the Year.
The Milwaukee Bucks point guard explains what makes Clark such an elite shooter.
“I would rank {her shooting range} pretty high,” Lillard told The Dan Patrick Show on Friday. “She shoots a lot of those shots off the bounce, she's being defended hard. It's one thing to shoot from deep, but I think shooting it off the bounce in traffic, in big moments, consistently as she is I would rank it pretty high.”
Lillard takes pride in his ability to drain contested jumpers so it is unsurprising that he would be particularly impressed by Clark's knack for doing the same. That crucial aspect of her game will need to be firing at full effect during the 2024 NCAA Tournament if she is going to lead the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship.
Women's college basketball has soared to another level with Caitlin Clark serving as the face of the sport, but her prolific run with Iowa will be denied a storybook ending if the final chapter does not end with her team cutting down the nets in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7.
A long road to the top awaits Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball, but hopefully the praise she is receiving from a future Hall of Famer like Damian Lillard will give her an extra boost in this upcoming battle for collegiate supremacy.