Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in college basketball right now with fans lining up in droves to watch her play. With her incredible offensive game and ability to shoot from anywhere on the court, it's not surprising that Caitlin Clark has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the future Hall of Famer set the record straight on any comparisons between him and the future WNBA star.
“But I think it almost robs her of like the rest of her game,” Curry said. “Because she's such a good floor general, she has her overall floor game. She's racking up triple-doubles every night. Her shooting ability is her super power, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, so this is must-see TV.”
Caitlin Clark has officially declared for the WNBA Draft and she is expected to be drafted by the Indiana Fever who hold the No. 1 overall pick. But in the meantime, Clark and Iowa, having just won the Big 10 Tournament Championship, will hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Hawkeyes made it to the championship game where they fell to LSU.
On the flip side, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to make the playoffs in the Western Conference by way of the play-in. The Warriors are currently in tenth place in the West. Last season, the Warriors made the playoffs as the sixth seed and defeated the Sacramento Kings in the first round before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.