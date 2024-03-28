With a college career that has captivated the hearts of basketball fans nationwide, Caitlin Clark's final game on the home court was nothing short of emotional. After leading the Iowa women's basketball team to a tough 64-54 victory against West Virginia on Saturday, the Hawekeyes' star's farewell was marked by both personal and team accomplishments.
Clark, who has become one of the most praised athletes in sports racked up 32 points and eight rebounds in her final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It was a historic moment not only because it was Clark's last home game, but also because she surpassed Kelsey Plum's record for the most points in a single season in Division I women's basketball.
After the game, Clark took to Instagram to express her emotional goodbye to the arena that saw her grow from a promising freshman to a record-breaking senior.
“Goodbye to my forever favorite arena,” Clark said in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a carousel photos of her playing basketball at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “The countless memories I have in this place will be cherished forever. see you in Albany hawk fans .”
However, Clark's final home game was not without its challenges. Despite being less efficient than usual, shooting 8-for-22 from the field and 5-for-14 from the three-point line, Clark's aggressive playstyle prevailed, proving vital for the Hawkeyes. Her almost flawless execution from the free-throw line, where she scored on 11 of 12 attempts, showcased her clutch performance under pressure. Over all, Clark notched eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Turnovers, often an Achilles' heel in high-stakes games, were a slight blemish in an otherwise strong showing. Clark, under intense defensive scrutiny, turned the ball over six times – the most by any Iowa player. The team collectively tallied 15 turnovers and shot 36.2 percent from the field, struggling from the arc and connecting on only 22.7 percent of their attempts. Yet, they outlasted West Virginia's 33.9% shooting overall and 26.5% from distance.
Alongside breaking yet another record, the win advances Iowa to the Sweet 16, the team's third Sweet 16 appearance in four years.
In her post-game reflections, Clark acknowledged the highs and lows of her journey with Iowa.
“There's a lot to be proud of,” she said. “I'm just thankful. I'm grateful.” Clark also praised her team's composure during critical moments, “This team was never flustered, and I think that just speaks to our experience.”
Looking ahead, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes are set to face the fifth-seeded Colorado on Saturday in the Sweet 16. The path to a national championship remains tough, with Colorado coming off strong performances in the tournament.