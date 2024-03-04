In a historic moment for Iowa women's basketball, Caitlin Clark not only broke Pete Maravich's long-standing record but once again caught the attention of sports commentators Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe with their eye-opening takes.
Stephen A. Smith, who has been vocal in the past about his admiration of Clark, did not hold back in his praise for the Iowa women's basketball star on Monday, after Clark clinched Maravich's record in the Hawkeyes' 93-83 over Ohio State on Sunday.
“If this young lady wins the national title, and what if she does it by averaging over 30. Lord, I’m just saying,” Smith said, via ESPN. “There’s a lot of great ones … Let me not forget the ladies, you know I love them. This girl, Caitlin Clark, she has put everybody on notice and she’s putting women’s basketball on the map in a way that we have not seen before y’all. Look out, look out.”
Similarly, Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL tight end turned broadcaster, lauded Clark as “the most complete offensive player that the college game has ever seen.”
“We’ve never seen someone that can put the ball in the basketball like she can, and assist the ball like she can,” Sharpe said.
Clark's record-breaking performance and the accolades from Smith and Sharpe mark a significant milestone in women's sports. Their comments not only celebrate Clark's individual achievements but also recognize her role in elevating the status of women's basketball.
“She's box office, she’s the most impactful,” Sharpe said. “As we sit here right now, I can name five women quicker than I can name five men in college basketball. That’s what she’s done.”