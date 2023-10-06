Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has taken to Instagram to make his new relationship official, marking a fresh chapter in his love life three years after his split from reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, TMZ reports.

Cutler's new girlfriend is Samantha Robertson, and the couple has been sharing their affection for each other on social media. Robertson, a 33-year-old Australian native, recently posted a photo of them together, cuddled up on a patio in Montana, with a caption that read, “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint.” In the picture, she has her arm around Cutler as they enjoy a picturesque sunset.

This is not the first time Robertson has shared moments with Cutler on Instagram. A few weeks prior, she posted several photos of them at a wedding in Paris, including one where she nestled into his chest while holding a glass of wine. The caption read, “Vive la France.”

Cutler also engaged with the post, responding to a friend's comment with, “don't we all♥️”

Samantha Robertson was previously married to Trace Ayala, a close friend and business partner of Justin Timberlake. While the exact date of their separation is unclear, they appeared to be together on Valentine's Day in 2022. They share two daughters, Sophia and River.

In contrast, Jay Cutler's new romance comes after his split from Kristin Cavallari in 2020, following seven years of marriage. The former couple has since moved on, with Cavallari dating comedian Jeff Dye and Cutler finding happiness with Samantha Robertson. As Cutler enters this new chapter of his personal life, fans are eager to see where the relationship will lead.