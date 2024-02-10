Brandon Marshall savagely claims that Bears' Jay Cutler is by far the worst QB he has ever played with in the NFL

In the unpredictable world of professional football, opinions about players and their performances often vary. Former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall, per The Spun, recently stirred the pot when he labeled former Chichago Bears QB Jay Cutler as the “worst quarterback” he played with during his illustrious 13-year career in the NFL.

Marshall, known for his candidness, made the controversial statement during an appearance on “Truth or Dab.” While acknowledging that Ryan Fitzpatrick held the title of the best quarterback he ever played with, Marshall didn't mince words when discussing Cutler, particularly during their time together in Denver and Chicago. According to Marshall, Cutler fell short of reaching his immense potential, making him the least favorable quarterback in Marshall's extensive list of teammates.

“The worst quarterback that I played with was – and listen, understand that there was just so much potential – and this was a Chicago guy, it was Jay Cutler. Jay Cutler should have won a Super Bowl. He had what it took to be one of the most legendary quarterbacks, and so I would say Jay Cutler because he didn't reach half of his potential,” Marshall declared.

The statement raises eyebrows, especially considering that Marshall enjoyed significant success with Cutler as his quarterback. Cutler served as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos when Marshall was his top receiver from 2007 to 2008. Their partnership continued when Cutler moved to the Chicago Bears, playing together between 2012 and 2014.

During these years, Marshall experienced some of the most productive seasons of his career, forming a formidable connection with Cutler on the field. However, despite their individual successes, the duo fell short of clinching a playoff berth together. Marshall's critique becomes more intriguing when considering the on-field chemistry they displayed during those periods.

Jay Cutler's career in the NFL has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by flashes of brilliance, criticism, and unfulfilled expectations. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Cutler showcased promise early in his career. He quickly established himself as the franchise's starting quarterback, with Brandon Marshall emerging as his primary target in the passing game.

In the seasons they spent together in Denver, Cutler and Marshall displayed a dynamic connection that elevated both of their profiles in the league. Cutler's strong arm and Marshall's ability to make contested catches made them a formidable duo, but their success didn't translate into postseason appearances.

Cutler's move to the Chicago Bears in 2009 brought a change of scenery, but the expected postseason success continued to elude him. Despite amassing impressive statistics and contributing to the team's offensive firepower, Cutler faced criticism for his inconsistency and inability to lead the Bears deep into the playoffs.

The 2010 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers remains a pivotal moment in Cutler's career. In a game where he left due to injury, the perception of his toughness and commitment to the team came under scrutiny, adding to the narrative surrounding his tenure in Chicago.

Brandon Marshall's recent comments bring attention to the unfulfilled potential that many saw in Jay Cutler. His comments also resonate with one made by Devin Hester about Jay Cutler a few years back. Despite the quarterback's arm talent, the Bears struggled to reach sustained success during his tenure. Cutler's time in Chicago was marked by coaching changes, offensive line struggles, and inconsistent performances.

Cutler's departure from Chicago in 2017 marked the end of an era. He briefly retired, only to return to the NFL for a short stint with the Miami Dolphins. Ultimately, his career didn't materialize into the legendary status that some envisioned during his early years in the league.

Marshall's assertion that Cutler should have won a Super Bowl speaks to the collective disappointment felt by fans and observers who anticipated a different trajectory for the talented quarterback. Cutler's career is a tale of unfulfilled potential, untapped brilliance, and the complexities of navigating the high expectations that come with being a franchise quarterback.

While Marshall's comments add a layer of complexity to the narrative, he has also admitted that Cutler's leadership assisted him in getting out of gambling debt. Considering that, it's essential to acknowledge the subjective nature of opinions in sports. Players' perspectives on their teammates and experiences can be influenced by a variety of factors and can be different when talking about different aspects of their peers, including personal expectations, team dynamics, and the pursuit of team success.

Jay Cutler's legacy in the NFL remains a subject of debate, with supporters highlighting his arm talent and detractors pointing to the absence of significant postseason success. Marshall's declaration of Cutler as the “worst quarterback” he played with adds a unique perspective to the ongoing discussion surrounding Cutler's impact on the teams he led and the expectations that accompanied his career.