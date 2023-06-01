Former Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler, has taken on a different kind of opponent, this time in the wilderness of Montana. Cutler recently revealed that he shot and killed a cinnamon black bear during a spring bear hunt in Big Sky Country, Outsider reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

The 40-year-old retired football star has been embracing the outdoors in his post-NFL life, regularly sharing updates about his hunting adventures. This time, he bagged a cinnamon black bear, which is a color variation of the black bear species, characterized by a rich brown coat with a reddish hue.

Jay Cutler proudly posted a photo on his social media page, showcasing his hunting success. Alongside the image, he wrote, “MT bear hunt in the books,” expressing his satisfaction with the hunt’s outcome. He even humorously mentioned his plan to unwind and enjoy a beer after the exhilarating experience.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While some online commenters may voice their disapproval of bear hunting, Cutler is ready to defend his passion. Bear hunting has been a longstanding activity, deeply rooted in the history of human-animal interactions. Moreover, it plays a vital role in state conservation efforts, especially as black bear populations continue to expand rapidly.

Cutler’s affinity for outdoor pursuits has been evident throughout his retirement, with his hunting escapades taking center stage. Just last summer, he shared his two-year-long pursuit of a deer, showcasing his commitment and patience in tracking down elusive prey.

As Cutler continues to venture into the wild, his encounters with nature serve as a reminder of the diverse interests and pursuits of former athletes beyond the football field. With each hunt, he embraces the challenges and thrills of the great outdoors, adding another chapter to his post-NFL journey.