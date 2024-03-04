What's an age gap? Jay Cutler's ex Kristin Cavallari doesn't have a problem with it, that's for sure.
Critics are attacking Cavallari left and right about the 37-year-old dating Mark Estes, who's 24, USA Today reports.
In an Instagram official post, the Uncommon James founder posted how content she was by saying, “He makes me happy.” It was followed with a heart emjoi, and a photo of the two at the beach.
Cavallari's divorce from Jay Cutler
This is all after her high-profile divorce from NFL Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. They even had their reality show on E! called Very Cavallari, which lasted three seasons. They were married for nearly seven years after marriage in 2013 and split in 2020. Together, they have three children.
Now, she's dating much younger.
She posted on TikTok about the criticisms of her new man and their relationship.
Cavallari wrote, “When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” In the clip, she's playing with her hair and mimicking a voiceover that says, “So what are you gonna do about it?”
@kristincavallari
Who is Mark Estes?
As for Mark Estes, he's a member of Montana Boyz. They're a TikTok group that posts clips of them lip-syncing while wearing Western-looking clothing. They're growing in popularity, with millions of likes and over 500K followers.
We'll see where this relationship is headed. Kristin Cavallari doesn't seem to have any issues with it or Mark Estes. So, what's the big deal? Shes' just becoming one of those Montana Girlz.