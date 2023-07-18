The Utah Jazz have been relatively quiet throughout NBA free agency. They did make a splash with their recent John Collins trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but in terms of adding players via free agency, the only thing Utah has to show for is Jordan Clarkson's three-year extension worth $55 million. That's an undeniably significant development for the Jazz, but outside of Clarkson, there hasn't been much movement for Utah.

That is until Monday night. ESPN's NBA guru Bobby Marks has reported that the Jazz have agreed to a deal with former Miami Heat Omer Yurtseven:

“Free agent Omer Yurtseven has agreed on a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Keith Glass tells ESPN. The starting salary in the first year is $2.8M,” Marks wrote in his tweet.

This obviously isn't a landscape-shifting move for Utah, but it does give them some added depth in their frontcourt. Yurtseven is by no means a star, but he could potentially come in and give the Jazz some quality minutes off the bench. The fact that Utah signed him on a two-year deal as opposed to a single-season contract just goes to show that they have a plan in place for the 7-foot center.

Yurtseven spent the first two seasons of his career with the Heat. He played 56 games in his rookie campaign, but he saw a significant dip in his role in Miami last season. The Turkish national ended up playing just nine games last term, with his averages dropping to 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest.

Omer Yurtseven now gets a fresh start with the Jazz, and he's hoping to make a more significant impact with his new team.