Utah Jazz forward John Collins is one of few players who will be suiting up for a new team for the first time in their career next season. A constant mention in trade rumors before the Atlanta Hawks ultimately decided to send him to the Jazz, Collins will now try to get his career back on track with a young Western Conference squad that's already demonstrated playoff potential.

During his introductory press conference, Collins spoke to reporters about being traded from the Hawks, saying that it was “a big stress relief” (per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune). “Obviously, you know, my name has been in a lot of rumors and whatnot, and it hasn’t been easy. So it’s just been good to finally get it over with and, obviously, start anew in Utah.”

“I’m really not trying to think about it too much,” Collins admits, “and just go for it and try to be the best player I can.”

Collins seemed to be on the verge of All-Star status just a couple of seasons ago, averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in 2019-20. However, a suspension for PED usage was followed by successive demotions in usage, culminating in a 2022-23 season that was the worst of his career.

Candid, Collins says that he understands the criticism he's received in terms of “people being used to me playing one way and then obviously not playing up to the standards that are expected.”

“I look at myself and I’m my own biggest critic, as well, so it’s definitely on me to just get back into the gym and really just tighten my game up.”