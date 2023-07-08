New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks ready to go for 2023 training camp and the regular season, as the four-time NFL MVP appears to have been putting in serious work in the weight room. In a recent photo posted onto his Instagram account that has since gone viral, Rodgers is looking absolutely jacked during a workout with training camp around the corner.

Rodgers looks to be in midseason form physically in the viral workout photo. The Jets were dealt an injury scare during OTAs in May, when Rodgers said he “tweaked” his calf.

But the leg appears to be just fine in this picture, giving Jets fans even more reasons to be excited for training camp and the 2023 season.

After a season of subpar quarterback play from the former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, New York sought – and went after- a massive upgrade at the position, trading their 2023 first, second and sixth round picks, as well as a conditional 2024 second rounder that could become a first for Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' 2023 first and fifth rounders back in April.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodgers, 39, is coming off of a down year in 2022 after taking home back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

After leading the NFL in QBR in both MVP campaigns, Rodgers slipped to 26th in the metric in 2022, throwing for under 4000 yards and just 26 touchdown passes while working with a young Packers receiver room.

The Jets, eyeing a Super Bowl in 2023, hope Rodgers can regain his MVP form. If the workout picture is any indication, Rodgers is putting in the necessary work to do just that.