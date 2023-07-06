Robert Saleh has promised that there will be plenty of stiff competition when the New York Jets open training camp in two weeks. He mostly referred to battles for starting roles on the offensive line. But the Jets coach is keenly aware that just making the final 53-man roster won’t be easy with a deeper pool of talent at this year’s camp.

The key position battles appear to be at center and offensive tackle. Second-round pick Joe Tippmann will try to unseat veteran Connor McGovern at center, while Duane Brown looks to hold off a healthy Mekhi Becton at left tackle. Resistant to playing right tackle, Becton is the logical fit there, though Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are also in the mix to start.

When it comes to the offensive line, Saleh said the best five will start, regardless of preferred positions.

If the Jets don’t sign free agent Dalvin Cook, then playing time at running back will juice competition between Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda for carries behind Breece Hall, who’s coming off a torn ACL last season.

That said, let’s examine three candidates to be cut from the New York Jets' 53-man roster as training camp fast approaches.

Denzel Mims, WR

The coaching staff simply doesn’t have much faith in Mims, and he’s done little to earn trust. So, after three unproductive seasons, Mims is a leading candidate to be cut by the end of training camp.

It doesn’t help the disappointing 2020 second-round pick that Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb are ahead of him on the depth chart. Nor does it bode well for Mims that Aaron Rodgers praised undrafted receivers Irv Charles, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and Jerome Kapp in OTAs.

Add to the mix that Mims doesn’t play special teams and, well, yeah, general manager Joe Douglas is likely going to be forced to cut ties with one of his first draft picks.

Denzel Mims, whom the #Jets did not trade, explains why he’s “frustrated” — comes down to situation not location pic.twitter.com/4Cey4wden7 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

Mims requested a trade last season, but Douglas didn’t bite. To his credit, Mims remained a good citizen and even drew praise for his run blocking. However, the 6-foot-3 wideout caught 11 passes on 25 targets and has just 42 catches across three NFL seasons. He has a 10.6 percent drop rate and has yet to score a touchdown.

The Jets would save $1.35 million on the salary cap by releasing Mims, money that can be put to better use elsewhere.

Ashtyn Davis, S

Here’s another Douglas draft pick from 2020 that hasn’t quite worked out. Though, unlike Mims, Davis is an important contributor on special teams. Considering the high value the Jets place on special teams, that alone could earn Davis — like special teams captain Justin Hardee — a roster spot.

Awesome view of the game-sealing INT. Robert Saleh mentioned postgame Ashtyn Davis did a great job reading Jacoby Brissett's eyes and you can see it here. pic.twitter.com/qB7AFuTB0W — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) September 19, 2022

After being forced into a starting role at safety his first two seasons, when he would have benefitted by watching/practicing more and playing less, Davis earned only 13 defensive snaps last season. When starter Lamarcus Joyner missed the final game of the season, undrafted free agent Tony Adams got the start, not Davis. That’s telling.

At best, Davis enters camp fourth on the depth chart. At worst, he’s passed by undrafted free agent Trey Dean and drops even further.

A key factor here is that the Jets would save $2.743 million by cutting Davis.

Bryce Hall, CB

Douglas is not going to like this, but the third candidate likely to be cut after training camp is also from the Jets' disappointing 2020 draft class. Yikes. This begs the question: Is Douglas confident enough in his job security to cut three players from his first draft?

The answer should be that he puts the best 53 players on the roster, no matter how they were acquired. And that’s especially true in a win-now season for a New York team that’s considered a Super Bowl contender despite having missed the playoffs 12 straight seasons.

That brings us to Hall, who had his moments starting all 17 games in 2021. But he quickly became an afterthought last season with the emergence of Sauce Gardner and the signing of D.J. Reed at corner.

Ideally, he gives the Jets insurance as the No. 3 cornerback, a player who has starting experience and is young enough (26) to still be on the rise. But his propensity to give up the big play is a black mark against him. Hall allowed six touchdown catches in 202. He played only 15 defensive snaps last season, but still surrendered two long receptions, including a TD.

Like Davis, Hall equals a $2.743 million savings if he’s cut. And with Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry and rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse nipping at his heels, Hall is a prime cut candidate.