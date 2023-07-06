The New York Jets have a new franchise QB at the helm after pulling off a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers. While he still has a good relationship with many people inside the Green Bay Packers organization, including his friend David Bakhtiari, the signal-caller couldn't help but roast his former offensive lineman on Wednesday.

Rodgers and a ton of other NFL and NBA players were recently training at Proactive Sports Performance in Southern California and the Jets star made sure to call out Bakhtiari for not being there on Instagram.

The Packers legend asked Bakhtiari “Where are you?”, in which he responded “Too busy training and not posing for a photo”.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then, Rodgers came with the heat, saying “Probably laying around and getting fat.”

Shots fired. In all honesty, though, it was likely just a joke, but still comical. Bakhtiari has dealt with non-stop injuries across the last couple of years, only playing 12 games combined between 2021 and 2022. He's had a very difficult time staying on the field.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he's been putting in work this offseason and building chemistry with his new teammates, with the Jets expected to make some serious noise in the AFC East. Although he won't get to face his former team in 2023, Rodgers clearly has love for Green Bay and especially Bakhtiari. If they weren't close, there's no way the quarterback would be making fun of his weight. After all, the OL just participated in the Beer Olympics alongside the likes of Taylor Lewan, Jason Kelce, and Travis Kelce. Probably a valid reason for Rodgers to poke some fun at Bakhtiari.