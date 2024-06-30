With the summer in full swing, we're already beginning to see slates of sneaker releases set for the upcoming year in 2025. From new Nike Kobe's to the release of new Adidas basketball sneakers, Jordan Brand will keep pace with the continuation of their retro sneaker collection, made infamous by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. This time, they're releasing a ladies' exclusive that will thematically coincide with next year's Valentine's Day holiday.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 3 stands out as one of the favorite silhouettes in the numbered Jordan retro collection and arguably the most iconic Air Jordan sneaker. While the “Black/White Cement” pairs remain coveted among sneakerheads, Jordan Brand has never shied from putting new twists and themes to their most classic models.

Much like other holiday releases of the past, this upcoming WMNS Air Jordan 3 will celebrate Valentine's Day and debut a brand new colorway for the shoes. The news was first broken by sneaker source @SoleRetriever and while no official release has been announced, we've seen a number of speculative mock-ups around social media to hint at what the sneakers might look like.

The rumored colorway is set to be a combination of Washed Coral, Gym Red, and Sail. Again, these are all just speculative renderings from different sneaker outlets, so the actual release may slightly differ in terms of color composition and overall theme. Nevertheless, we should still see a mainly pink and red ensemble as the Air Jordan 3 continues to be highlighted by its iconic elephant print along the toe and heel.

The rumored release date for these has been set for February 5, 2025 and will come just in time for the Valentine's Day celebrations. These will be a women's exclusive drop, so be sure to account for adjusting sizing if you wear men's sizes and want to pick these up for yourself. The shoes will come with an expected price tag of $215 and should be made available on Nike SNKRS App and very select Nike/Jordan Brand retailers.

What do you think of these Air Jordan 3s? Are these the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone?