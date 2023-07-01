The New York Jets had better hope that Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy doesn't know something they don't. Writing for the Packers website as part of his monthly column Murphy Takes 5, the Packers President and CEO appeared to let slip that the Jets, who want no parts of the show- will be on HBO's Hard Knocks during training camp.

Here's what Murphy wrote in response to a fan question, per the Packers website.

“The best thing to do if you don't want to be on “Hard Knocks” is to make the playoffs every year. The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on “Hard Knocks” if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I'm anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on “Hard Knocks” this summer – should be very entertaining.”

Murphy, in response to a fan who said he never wanted to see Green Bay on Hard Knocks, seemed to reveal that it will be former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets who will draw the assignment.

The Packers president said that he's “anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer.”

Either Murphy genuinely wants to watch that as someone who enjoys football, or he's in the know.

Best guess is, the latter, given his standing within the Green Bay organization. Jets head coach Robert Saleh flat-out said that there are teams who “would love” to be on Hard Knocks, but his team is “not one of them.”

The NFL can force the likes of the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears or Jets to be on Hard Knocks. They even offered the Lions an appearance for the second straight year.

It was reported that the Jets are ‘bracing” to be on Hard Knocks. Judging by Murphy's comments, it sounds like the decision is official.