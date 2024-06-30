The Chicago White Sox are rumored to be entertaining several offers for pitcher Garrett Crochet. The White Sox rejected an offer by the Los Angeles Dodgers for the hurler, per USA Today. There are reportedly as many as 15 teams wanting Crochet.

The lowly White Sox have been hoping to work out a deal to keep Crochet, but those efforts seem to have gone nowhere. The team is now looking to deal him before the MLB trade deadline on July 30, according to the paper. Chicago is mired in yet another painful season, with a 24-61 record.

Crochet has been solid for the struggling franchise

Crochet has thrown for more than 94 innings this season for the team. He has a 6-6 record on the campaign, with a 3.05 ERA. The hurler has 130 strikeouts this season, one of the most impressive stats of any pitcher in MLB this year. He is also quite underpaid for the amount he is producing. Crochet is only making $800,000 a year.

With those impressive numbers, it makes sense that other teams want him. The hurler can provide a lot of help to a team looking to win a pennant in October. The Dodgers are one of those kinds of teams. Los Angeles made an offer to Chicago, but the White Sox reportedly didn't like it. Chicago is looking for young players with a tremendous amount of upside, per USA Today.

Crochet has pitched with the team since the 2020 campaign. In his career, he has a 2.90 ERA through more than 167 innings of work. He has 215 career strikeouts.

Other White Sox notes

The White Sox are open to shopping several other players around before the trade deadline. One of those players is Luis Robert Jr. Robert has struggled at the plate this season, with just a .207 batting average. Through three months of baseball, the outfielder has only 13 runs batted in.

Because of these struggles, Chicago is looking at possibly holding on to Robert for a while longer. Robert has stated publicly he would like to remain in the Windy City, and is under contract through 2027. Several teams are reportedly interested in grabbing the center fielder. Time will tell if Chicago is able to work out a deal.

Another outfielder on the trading block seems to be Andrew Benintendi, who is under a massive contract. The outfielder is owed nearly $50 million from 2025 through 2027, according to USA Today. He is also batting under his career average, at just .197 for the season. Benintendi has only one hit in the last three games.

The White Sox are on track to lose more than 100 games for the second consecutive year. Chicago has struggled to score runs this season. The team also has the worst road record in baseball, with only eight road wins this campaign. White Sox fans are desperate for change, as manager Pedro Grifol is also a contender to get axed this offseason. It just seems that the team is light years away from being able to win again.

The team is in action on Sunday, against the lowly Colorado Rockies. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 Eastern.