The New York Jets are considering a potential contract for 4x Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “The Jets have done their homework on Dalvin Cook. They're in the mix, but a lot of teams are,” Fowler said Wednesday on “Get Up.”

The Jets already have two quality running backs in Breece Hall and Michael Carter. However, New York went all in on Aaron Rodgers and might be trying to add some more firepower to compete in a tense AFC East. Another factor is that if the Jets don't sign Cook, another team in their division might.

The Jets have missed the playoffs for 12 consecutive seasons (most in the NFL) and need to maximize what could be a very short (and expensive) Aaron Rodgers window. Rodgers could simply walk away from football at any point and it wouldn't be all that surprising. New York has to find some playoff success very soon.

Fitting Cook into the salary cap could be difficult for New York. The Jets must prioritize extending All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and may also restructure Rodgers' contract.

They owe Rodgers $107 million in 2024, which they just simply can't pay all in one season. So they have to rework that contract to offload a significant amount this year and potentially spread the money out to keep Rodgers around for as long as possible.

Fowler said it has “been slow on the contract extension front” for Williams. “They have an issue potentially in training camp if they don't get it done by then.”

New York would certainly benefit from signing Cook, but at what cost? The Jets need to work out these other major salary obligations before they can start working on a price for a veteran running back. However, it looks like they're interested in finding a way to make it work.