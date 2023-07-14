Dalvin Cook is arguably the top remaining free agent on the market as the NFL offseason progresses. Cook's latest Instagram activity involving Darrelle Revis and Allen Lazard now has New York Jets fans imagining a future signing of the free agent running back, via CaliJets Twitter.

Dalvin Cook just followed #Jets legend Darrelle Revis on Instagram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8zaQFpoDvq — Cali (@CaliJets) July 14, 2023

The post indicates that Dalvin Cook just followed former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, a player who starred in New York and earned the moniker of Revis Island while locking up opposing wide receivers. Right below in Cook's following count is new Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard as well, so although it might be coincidence, it comes as no surprise that Jets fans are reading into the tea leaves of Cook's Instagram moves.

While Dalvin Cook could ultimately sign with the Jets, other teams like the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have been rumored to be courting him as well. Furthermore, he might not be the best fit on the Jets with an already crowded backfield of Breece Hall and Michael Carter, as well as a solid receiving corps of Lazard and Garrett Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers has stated publicly that Wilson reminds him of his old teammate Davante Adams, so Rodgers will undoubtedly be trying to get the ball into his hands this season. Adding Cook might cause some issues in who gets to handle the rock, as Wilson is just one of many talented players who are expecting to make a difference this year on the Jets.

Nevertheless, if the opportunity arises and it feels right, expect the Jets to try and sign Dalvin Cook. If his latest Instagram activity is any suggestion, than Cook playing in the Meadowlands this fall is definitely a real possibility.