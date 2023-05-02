It’s only been a few on-field workouts together, but Aaron Rodgers already paid his New York Jets teammate Garrett Wilson the ultimate compliment. Rodgers compared the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

“There’s another number 17 I played with for a long time (Adams) who does it better than anybody, but the explosiveness in and out of breaks by the 17 here (Wilson) is pretty similar,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, per Ari Meirov.

Aaron Rodgers on working with Garrett Wilson: "He's a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like: 'WOW.'" Rodgers goes on to compare Wilson to Davante Adams. 👀 (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/z66X8poHkQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2023

If you know Rodgers at all, you know how much he loved playing with Adams with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-21. So, for him to compare the Jets young star favorably with Adams is quite the statement.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, Garrett is a talented guy, man,” Aaron Rodgers said. “I threw him a pass today and I was just like ‘Wow!’”

Wilson set Jets rookie records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) last season. Adams is a three-time All-Pro and has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times. Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiver had more than 100 receptions in three different seasons in Green Bay, including 2020 and 2021 when Rodgers was League MVP.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade before the NFL Draft last week. Rodgers told McAfee it’s been a “dream” joining the Jets and that he’s been “pinching himself” about the opportunity ahead of him in New York.

Another Aaron Rodgers favorite, wide receiver Allen Lazard, signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason. Lazard and Wilson are part of an impressive group of offensive playmakers that also includes receivers Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis, tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah and running back Breece Hall.