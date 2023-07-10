Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is one of the biggest names still available on the market, but the former Minnesota Vikings star is apparently in no rush to choose his next destination.

The Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets have all been linked to Cook, but with training camp still weeks away, Cook may be content to let the bidding war further escalate. The 27-year-old Miami native reportedly has plenty of options on the table, according to Cameron Wolfe.

“From what I understand, he’s received multiple offers – including one from the Dolphins. I’m not sure how formal that is at this point, but they’re in the discussion phase. Dalvin clearly hasn’t got exactly what he wants yet, and he’s willing to wait.”

My @gmfb report from this AM on top free agent RB Dalvin Cook, Miami Dolphins interest and factors involved that could affect Cook’s decision: pic.twitter.com/GW3teZKQip — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 10, 2023

Dalvin Cook's patience as a runner has made him one of the most productive backs in the NFL, and now his patience in free agency may reward him financially. Training camp and preseason injuries at running back are common, and new opportunities could become available if Cook continues to wait. According to Wolfe, Miami is the likely frontrunner for the time being.

“Right now if everything is equal, the Miami Dolphins have the advantage because Dalvin Cook has made clear he wants to come home. He's a Miami native. He wants to be there.”

The Dolphins might try to sign Cook on a hometown discount, but the four-time Pro Bowler appears willing to play a game of chicken with his suitors. Running backs with less tread on their tires can have a difficult time locking in long-term financial security, and Cook's patient power play may be his best and last chance at a substantial payday.

