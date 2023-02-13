Darrelle Revis revealed who his favorite NFL player is, and the pick should leave New York Jets fans pretty fired up.

But it shouldn’t surprise them.

Outside a pre-Super Bowl party Saturday, Revis told ClutchPoints that Sauce Gardner is his favorite player in the league:

Former #Jets star Darrelle Revis reveals that Sauce Gardner is his favorite player in the #NFLpic.twitter.com/kKpNZsQSyP — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 13, 2023

The two have much in common, of course. From 2007-17, Revis was the best cornerback in the NFL. He played eight seasons for the Jets and was First Team All-Pro four times in his career. Last week, he was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Gardner is looking to follow in Revis’s footsteps as an elite shutdown corner. The 22-year-old won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the League with 20 passes defended in 2022. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was First Team All-Pro.

Darrelle Revis and Sauce Gardner were linked again last week at the NFL Honors. Gardner took home his ROY award (as did Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Revis joined fellow Jets legend Joe Klecko being elected to the Hall of Fame.

Darrelle Revis enters the Hall of Fame the same night Sauce Gardner wins Rookie of the Year Revis passes the torch to Sauce✈️ pic.twitter.com/qHaBYxNrHF — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) February 10, 2023

It seemed fitting that the corners shared the spotlight. Revis passed the torch of Jets greatness to Gardner and Wilson, saying, “You have the past, present and future. You have the past in Joe, who’s now being honored. You have the present — myself. And you have the future with Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.”

Speaking of Sauce and the future, he’s been spending the early portion of his offseason trolling fans about Aaron Rodgers possibly being traded to the Jets. No word on who Revis’ favorite NFL quarterback is, though.