The New York Jets never quite had a night like they did Thursday in their star-crossed 63-year history. Jets legend Darrelle Revis passed the torch of greatness to current stars Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson during a triumphant night for the organization at the NFL Honors.

Revis and former Jets great Joe Klecko were among the selections for the Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, announced Thursday. Gardner was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Wilson won Offensive Rookie honors.

“You have the past, present and future,” Revis said. “You have the past in Joe, who’s now being honored. You have the present — myself. And you have the future with Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.”

Add to the mix that Super Bowl III hero Joe Namath was in attendance — and was the one who informed Klecko that he’d been finally selected to the Hall of Fame – and there was a feeling that Gardner and Wilson were being welcomed into exclusive company of Jets royalty.

“I think tonight, the Jets organization, we stole the show,” Revis said.

It seemed even more fitting that Revis, one of the great corners in NFL history, shared his night with Gardner, who was a game-changer for the Jets after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Gardner was named to the Pro Bowl, was First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL with 20 passes defended this season. Quarterbacks simply stopped challenging him, like when Revis shut down his side of the field from 2007-17 in what was called “Revis Island.”

Wilson sets Jets records for most catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103) by a rookie. He did that despite an unsettled quarterback position, one that the Jets are trying to fix this offseason.

“We feel like our best days are ahead of us as an organization, as young guys” Wilson said. “We’re trying to change the culture. Awards are cool and all but we need to start winning games. We’re going to start winning games pretty soon here.”

The Jets were 7-10 this season, losing their last six games. They missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year. The Jets have reached the postseason only 14 times in their history, four times with Klecko starring on the “Sack Exchange” in the 1980s and twice during Revis’ tenure.

Now it’s Gardner and Wilson’s turn to help lead the Jets back to the playoffs.