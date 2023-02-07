So, was Sauce Gardner trolling again Tuesday or does the All-Pro corner really have inside information about whether the New York Jets will trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Gardner was asked about the Rodgers-to-Jets rumors.

“I can’t speak on it too, too much but you know I know a little something about something but I ain’t going to say too much,” he said.

That could be a whole lot of nothing. Or not.

"They expected a lot of me and I feel like I lived up to the expectations."@iamSauceGardner on why he should be the DROY. (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/tBHSqEfx0O — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 7, 2023

Sauce also fired up Jets fans on social media last week in a tweet directed at the Green Bay Packers quarterback. After he deleted the post, Gardner explained that he was simply trolling and told fans and the media to “relax” with a laughing emoji.

Sauce Gardner just checking in on Aaron Rodgers 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVmk3Yd9kw — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2023

Gardner, who was in Las Vegas this past week participating in the Pro Bowl, has been linked to Rodgers for a couple weeks, since he said in an ESPN interview that he “wouldn’t mind” if the Jets acquired the future Hall-of-Famer.

The Jets are committed to adding a veteran quarterback in 2023 after Zach Wilson flamed out for the second straight season. A trade for Rodgers would be complicated, but appears to be New York’s first choice.

Whether it’s Rodgers or Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill, the Jets will need to create salary cap space before adding a veteran signal-caller this offseason. They also are looking to sign All-Pro lineman Quinnen Williams to a contract extension that will not be cheap.

Perhaps Sauce will shed more light on the Jets moves this offseason. Stay tuned.