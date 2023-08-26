Mekhi Becton's career with the New York Jets has unfortunately been marred by injuries. The offensive lineman is a good player, but he has dealt with injuries since being drafted by the team in 2020. As Becton makes his return to the field after his injury, the Jets OT talked about the hardest part of his recovery, per ESPN.

“You got a lot of people who say stuff about you, say little things about you,” Becton said. “I try not to let the words get to me. That was the hardest part, trying to get my mental right.”

The Jets would love to see Mekhi Becton return to the field in pristine form. They traded for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. While Rodgers is a talented slinger, he's also old, and needs to be protected at all costs. Giving the QB enough time to scan the defense and complete a pass untouched is going to be important for their team to succeed.

Already, we're seeing good signs from Becton during their training camp. Jets teammate and former All-Pro offensive lineman Duane Brown praised Mekhi Becton's physical tools. There's also footbage showing Beckton being much better in his job, too.

Duane Brown glowing about Mekhi Becton: “He has all the tools to be one of the best the game has ever seen.” #Jets

The Jets are hoping to translate everything they've done in the preseason to the regular season. Can Becton, Brown and co. do a perfect job keeping Aaron Rodgers safe and healthy? If they do so, they have a good chance of advancing to the final dance.