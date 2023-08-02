After playing just one game the past two seasons for the New York Jets because of knee issues, Mekhi Becton has one major goal.

“It’s definitely my goal to be a starter for Week 1,” Becton said Tuesday.

The massive offensive tackle has been brought along slowly so far in training camp. Becton last played in the 2021 season opener against the Carolina Panthers, sustaining a knee injury in that game. He then dislocated his kneecap during training camp last season, had surgery and missed the season.

Becton, who has battled weight issues since being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2020 draft, showed up to camp in the best shape of his career. He said he weighs 350 pounds, his lightest since college. It had been rumored he neared 400 pounds when rehabbing from his first knee injury two years ago.

“I feel great. Moving great. Look great,” Becton said.

Jets coach Robert Saleh agrees. Though Becton had a slight setback last week when his knee acted up, the 24-year-old returned and put together some strong practices this week.

“His talent is undeniable. His power is undeniable. His knowledge of the game is undeniable,” Saleh said about Becton. “He's gotten a lot better over the last couple of weeks, so very encouraged. For him, this is about getting comfortable with that knee and getting confident so he can just unleash everything that we know he's capable of.”

Mekhi Becton will play in Hall of Fame Game

Saleh added that Becton will play 20-25 snaps Thursday when the Jets open the preseason against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.

“I'm definitely treating this as if it's a regular game like for sure. I don't even care if it's preseason or whenever,” Becton said. “I'm definitely treating this like it's a regular game.”

That’s because Becton is aiming to be among the starting five on the line when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills for real on Sept. 11.

His preference is to play left tackle, but he surprisingly said Tuesday that he’d play the right side if the Jets decide to go with veteran Duane Brown at left tackle. Brown is on the PUP list following shoulder surgery.

“Wherever they want me. I just want to be on the field,” Becton said. “That’s the big thing for me, I just want to play.”

The Jets want him to finally be healthy and able to play, too. They’re a better offense with Becton manhandling defensive linemen in front of Aaron Rodgers.

Step one to achieving his Week 1 goal is Thursday.