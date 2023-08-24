Mekhi Becton didn’t practice on the final day of New York Jets training camp Thursday. But that didn’t stand in the way of the massive tackle receiving some equally big praise from one of his teammates on the offensive line.

“He has all the tools to be one of the best the game has ever seen,” Duane Brown told reporters (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN).

That's a mouthful from Brown, who knows a thing or two about being a great tackle in the NFL. The 16-year veteran has started 215 games at left tackle, was an All-Pro in 2012, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

Becton hasn’t reached that level of success yet. He’s battled weight and injury issues since the Jets picked him in the first round of the 2020 draft. The 24-year-old has been brought along slowly in camp, the reason for his day off Thursday after he played one game the past two seasons.

But Brown sees the potential in his fellow lineman. Mekhi Becton is huge (6-foot-8, 365 pounds) and powerful, yet extremely agile and athletic. After playing well in the past two preseason games with the backups, Becton was elevated to the first-team offense this week and will start at right tackle against the New York Giants on Saturday.

“I’m proud of him,” Brown said. “His transformation, mentally and physically, is great. … I think he’s going to have an amazing year.”

Duane Brown healthy and returns to practice for Jets

Brown won’t be in the lineup for the preseason finale, but the Jets are thrilled to have him back on the practice field. The veteran, who turns 38 next week, was activated from the PUP list Wednesday following offseason shoulder surgery.

He’s expected to start at left tackle to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blind side Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s been a long process, a long year, just watching everything, seeing the changes in the team, the energy,” Brown said. “To be a part of it, it means everything to me.”