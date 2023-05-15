Aaron Rodgers is such a transformative figure with the New York Jets that Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement to play with the future Hall of Famer.

In fact, Marshall laid out quite the argument for the Jets to bring him back this season on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

“Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end: We’re going to win a Super Bowl,” Marshall said. “I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level, and this is what I’m going to be able to give you: 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game, and I’m going to give you eight touchdowns.”

Dear @NYJets, Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement and play TE for Aaron Rodgers. We’ve provided a short video detailing what he’ll contribute 📈 Talk soon, – I Am Athlete Management Subscribe & watch the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → https://t.co/foD6j8PgyA pic.twitter.com/8pMBhOcRcG — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 11, 2023

Like Aaron Rodgers, Brandon Marshall is 39 years old. However, Rodgers has played the past 19 seasons and Marshall retired after the 2018 campaign.

Also, Marshall mentioned coming back as a tight end, a position he never played in the NFL. Marshall was an All-Pro wide receiver who was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. He caught 100 or more passes six times, including 109 with the Jets in 2015, one of his two seasons with them.

Marshall admitted that he “might get hit the first time and be like, ‘Why did I do this?'” after five years away from contact. But when asked if he’d come out of retirement to play with Rodgers, Marshall quickly responded, “Yes.”

For the record, the Jets depth chart is four deep at tight end.

But Rodgers clearly has inspired Marshall, who never won the Super Bowl. That’s not dissimilar to how Rodgers is inspiring the Jets, who believe an end to their 54-year Super Bowl drought could end this season.