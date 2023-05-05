There’s so much for Robert Saleh to like when he looks at Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets new quarterback. But the one thing that stands out most is something that should throw some fear into other teams in the NFL.

“You see fire in his eyes,” the Jets coach said Friday. “He’s coming to win. You can just feel it in his voice. You can see it in his eyes, the way he’s going about his business.”

Coach Saleh on @AaronRodgers12' first full week as a Jet. pic.twitter.com/3IHgvdlg9i — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 5, 2023

For a franchise starving to win like the Jets, there couldn’t be a much better scenario. And it could be a reality check for teams that have brushed aside the Jets for the better part of decades.

The Jets now have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and four-time League MVP who’s motivated and passionate about winning another championship. This time with the Jets, who’ve not made the playoffs in 12 seasons nor the Super Bowl since 1969.

The 39-year-old has been taking part in offseason workouts regularly since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers. In that short time, Rodgers already has made a massive impression on the Jets.

we get more hyped with every new video we share pic.twitter.com/2KgvloZpVp — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2023

Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker admitted to being “star struck” by the legendary quarterback.

And clearly Saleh is smitten with having Rodgers in the green and white.

“I’ve never been around a quarterback quite like him,” Saleh said. “All of his experience, his communication, every play just talking to the receivers, talking to the backs. His demeanor in meetings. All of that stuff.”

“He practically is another coach out there.”

Rodgers said his Jets experience so far has been a “dream” and that he’s “pinching myself every day” that he’s in New York.

Jets corner Sauce Gardner encouraged Rodgers to embrace New York and all that comes with playing in the city. Rodgers probably didn’t need such encouragement as he’s been a regular at Madison Square Garden taking in the playoff atmosphere at both New York Knicks and New York Rangers games.

“He’s soaking it up,” Saleh said. “Deep down, he’s a big city guy at heart.”

And one who’s fired up to win a championship in New York City.